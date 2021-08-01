Firearm reportedly brandished at graffiti witness

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 29900 block of Bouquet Canyon Road Sunday morning following reports that a group of suspects flashed a firearm at a resident who caught them spraying graffiti in the area, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Sgt. Bengtson.

The group consisted of four individuals, Bengston said. He was unable to provide any further description.

Deputies were unaware of any injuries connected to the incident.

Sheriff’s station officials were unable to confirm the nature of the graffiti sprayed by the suspects. “That is part of the investigation,” said Bengtson.