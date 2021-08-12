Firefighters rescue woman trapped in car following rollover crash in Valencia

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel extracted a person trapped in an overturned vehicle following a traffic collision near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road Wednesday night, according to Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.

Firefighters first arrived on the scene at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, approximately five minutes after the incident was reported, said Lim.

First responders evaluated at least three patients for injuries. However, only one person was transported to the hospital, Lim added.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools, commonly referred to as the “Jaws of Life,” to pry an occupant out of a white Mitsubishi SUV that had rolled onto its side and slammed into a tree.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and destroyed a nearby streetlight. The status of the patients was not known to fire officials.

