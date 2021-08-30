Food For Fines returns in September

News Release

Residents can donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the city of Santa Clarita’s three library branches during the month of September to waive existing library fees through the city’s Food For Fines program.

Food For Fines allows existing library cardholders to remove up to $20 in fines on overdue library items while supporting the SCV Food Pantry, Santa Clarita Grocery and The Salvation Army by collecting non-perishable goods.

Items collected at the Old Town Newhall Library will support the Salvation Army in Old Town Newhall. Donations made at the Valencia Library will assist the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Contributions to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will help Santa Clarita Grocery.

Donations will not waive fees for lost or damaged library material.

The COVID-19 pandemic created and amplified many hardships for residents throughout the Santa Clarita community. There is an urgent need for donations such as canned foods, peanut butter, rice, soap, toilet paper, wipes and diapers.

Residents without existing library fees are still encouraged to donate.