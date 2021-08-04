GLASSGENIUS A MARKETPLACE FOR GLAZIERS AND GLASS FABRICATORS

The retailer’s site improvements are part of its strategic mission to make buying custom glass online effortless for homeowners and commercial builders.

August 3, 2021 – GlassGenius.com, one of the largest online destinations for custom and precut class for home improvements and commercial renovations, announced today that they have released another ordering system upgrade that makes selecting and ordering custom and pre-sized glass “even easier.”

As an online marketplace, GlassGenius.com offers nearly 20 different types of glass for various projects such as kitchen remodels, and mirrors and shower doors for bath remodels in the home, plus a wide array of glass options for office renovations including glass for meeting rooms, tinted window glass, frameless glass for conference rooms and more.

“We offer a broad selection of glass options for remodels and renovations and with those options come many intricacies in selecting just the right fit and customizations.” Said GlassGenius.com leadership. “In our ongoing effort to become the world’s go-to destination for all custom and precut glass, we designed a new enhanced ordering system that makes size and option selection quicker and easier than ever before.”

GlassGenius.com announced that, since the beginning of the global pandemic in 2020, demand for custom glass for remodels and renovations has been on the rise. In addition to ordering glass to minimize sound and noise and to create a luxurious and bright environment, businesses are requesting frosted and frameless glass and plexi and acrylic glass to further divide spaces and add privacy and social distancing options.

“Glass has long been a growing trend in the workplace because of its versatile applications for conference rooms and actual building construction for mirrored glass buildings.” Continued GlassGenius.com leadership. “In addition to the sleek and modern luxury aesthetic that glass imbues to a space, we are also seeing it used now to create a new paradigm in privacy and socially distanced spaces.”

In regards to home improvements, the retailer reports that homeowners are also ordering more custom glass for projects meant to beautify spaces and enhance comfort and design. These trends have been on the rise since homeowners spent so much time in their dwellings during the lockdowns.

GlassGenius.com provides glass cut to size, glass tabletops, glass shower enclosures and doors, mirrors, tempered glass, bulletproof glass and more. For the full menu of its glass offerings, visit the website at www.glassgenius.com.

About Glass Genius

Glass Genius provides nearly 20 types of glass for interior glass renovations and replacements. As a full service online destination for glass for remodels and renovations, Glass Genius offers both glass materials which can be ordered and shipped in addition to installation services where available.

✅ Company Name: Glass Genius

✅ Website URL: https://www.glassgenius.com/

✅ Email: [email protected]

✅ Contact No# 863-666-0776

✅ Contact Us: https://www.glassgenius.com/contact

✅ Twitter: https://twitter.com/glass_genius

✅ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glass_genius/

✅ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/glassgenius