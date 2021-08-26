Henry Mayo reports COVID-19 death for third consecutive day

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported additional COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day Wednesday. The two additional deaths reported Wednesday bring the total count of deceased at the hospital up to 159 people.

“We strongly encourage all who are eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. “We hope that the recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will motivate those who had been waiting for this development.”

Two more COVID-19 patients were in the hospital Wednesday compared to the previous day, which also saw an increase of two patients. Henry Mayo now has 39 COVID-19 patients, while 1,407 people have been discharged from the hospital, as of Aug. 25.

For the first time, more than 70% of the Santa Clarita Valley has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health data through Aug. 19.

The department reported on Friday a change of 525 fewer cases in Castaic, which includes cases from the Pitchess Detention Center correctional facility.

Public Health officials told The Signal Wednesday they have requested that their data team investigate the change.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 3,322

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,391,363

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 36

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 25,150

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,747, 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Aug. 25: 39, with 1,407 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 89, 66 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 32,538

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 312

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Aug. 19: 73.9%*

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Aug. 19: 70.4%*

*Percentages now include vaccination rates for people between the ages of 12 and 15.