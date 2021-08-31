Henry Mayo reports highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since February

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in more than six months Monday.

The hospital had a total of 43 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Monday, the highest number of patients reported at Henry Mayo since Feb. 10, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

A total of 1,429 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital since the pandemic began, Moody said.

“We continue to strongly encourage all those eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated,” Moody added.

Just last week, Henry Mayo reported COVID-19-related deaths for five consecutive days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths at the hospital to 160.

The news comes as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 86 new local COVID-19 diagnoses in the past 24 hours, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total to 33,651 since the onset of the pandemic.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,339

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,405,387

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 6

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 25,251

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,687

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 86, 69 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 33,651

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Aug. 29: 314

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Aug. 19: 74.26%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Aug. 19: 70.77%