How To Improve UX Product Design?

We designers have a chance to make an impact if we take responsibility for what we release. Small daily decisions are like a drop in the ocean, but in the long run they will make a big difference. And if we all design with a user-centered approach, we can create better products that can have an impact on the market and users. Here are five thoughts on how we can improve the user experience of our products:

1. Make a classic, not a bestseller

Building a great product is a marathon, not a sprint. The extra time devoted to researching, improving, polishing parts, testing, editing, generally speaking product design steps, will go a long way. Eventually, companies that cut corners gradually become obsolete or easily replaced,generally speaking product design steps, and people will soon forget about them.

Take, for example, the construction of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, which began in 1882 but is slated for completion in 2026, the centenary of the architect’s death.

It took Apple decades to reach today’s market capitalization. Edison performed 10,000 failed experiments before finding the perfect solution for his famous light bulb. And this type of innovation takes time and effort, and there is no rush. Otherwise, you will end up with a sloppy and clumsy end product.

2. Focus on key experiences

The overall product experience encompasses much more than just usability. It covers aesthetics, pleasure, and business goals, which all play an important role. So don’t overwhelm the user’s journey with useless “charms”, animations, or “funny illustrations.” Your user has to complete the task and doesn’t have time to analyze your delightful moments. Focus on key experiences.

Also, remember to project moments of stress when working on critical experiences. User testing doesn’t work. Test the product under real conditions, not in the laboratory. If you want real information about how people are using your product, give them bad news all day long and then let them test the product. Have them complete the task for a short period of time. What you see or receive in response is real user experience feedback.

3. Offer fewer options

Difficulties arise when we do not think of humans and machines as collaborative systems. Instead, we give the devices whatever tasks that can be automated and leave the rest to humans. And we begin to believe that we need a lot of functions, and the more, the better for the end user. But it’s not right. In this case, we have to deal with choice overloading. People will find it difficult to make a decision due to the abundance of choices.

4. Don’t let envy influence your decision making

Envy and jealousy are two of the ten commandments. Those of you who grew up with brothers and sisters know about envy. Warren Buffett has said many times:

For example, we humans don’t need a lot of money, big houses, or 20 cars. We buy them or want more because we see other people who have them and we want the attention they receive. So it’s all just envy and jealousy in our minds.

These feelings operate largely on a subconscious level. Anyone who does not understand this is acquiring flaws that should not have been. The same goes for business, design and everything else in life. Whenever you see big companies doing something and they are successful, you want the same thing. This is why you see so many copycats and very few original and successful companies.

5. It’s simple until you complicate it yourself

Whenever you have a great new feature for your product, ask yourself this question: “Is there a life situation where it will be useful for our client and will it solve a significant problem for him?” This is where most ideas fail.

Whenever you want to add something to your product, remember that each feature is like adopting a child. You have to raise him and take care of him. You should take this feature through all the iteration steps and see where it fits into your product concept.

