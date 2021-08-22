Man assaults vaccine worker with vehicle in Newhall

A man in a dark grey four-door sedan drove into cones and signs in a parking lot being used as a COVID-19 vaccine site on the 22900 block of Market Street in Newhall Saturday afternoon.

The driver then struck an employee of the vaccination clinic as they replaced the knocked down cones and signs.

“The suspect allegedly intentionally struck the worker with the sideview mirror, causing minor injuries,” said Sgt. D. Barkon with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, which responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. He said the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded, but that the worker declined medical treatment.

Barkon said deputies do not have a description of the suspect, who fled the scene. He said the Sheriff’s Department is searching for the man and will be investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect’s motive is unknown, according to Barkon, noting that the man did not engage in a verbal exchange during the incident.