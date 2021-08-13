Neurorehabilitation Centres

Patients who have recently suffered a traumatic brain injury or have had brain surgery need to undergo neuro rehabilitation. The earlier rehabilitation after a brain injury is started, the better the results after its completion are achieved. It is worth noting that neurological rehabilitation is a long process, but it allows patients to return to their normal lives after a brain injury.

There are many neurorehabilitation centers all over the world, but the most modern and high-tech ones are located in Germany and Turkey. Here you can undergo brain injury rehabilitation, as well as rehabilitation after stroke or brain inflammatory diseases according to the most advanced treatment protocols.

How our brain recovers

The primary goal of modern neurorehabilitation is to maximize the restoration of brain function for patients with brain damage. This is achieved through a combination of multiple techniques used in modern neurorehabilitation hospitals.

Rehabilitation is most successful in patients who begin therapy immediately after a traumatic brain injury (i.e. within the first few weeks). This is due to the limited regenerative capacity of our brain.

Mainly, the function of our central nervous system is restored by:

Regeneration of damaged nerve structures

Formation of new connections between neurons

Activation of inactive neurons

Modern methods of neurorehabilitation

At the present time, Germany is considered one of the best countries for rehabilitation of patients with neurological pathologies. New techniques for more effective neuro rehabilitation are being developed and implemented here.

For example, deep brain stimulation is successfully used in patients with dystonia, epilepsy, essential tremor, and Parkinson’s disease. A patient with muscular dystrophy (myasthenia gravis) may undergo the course of kinesitherapy and strength exercises.

Besides, the cutting-edge neurorehabilitation centers of Germany use robotic training, virtual reality, neuromodulation, biofeedback, functional electrical stimulation and non-invasive brain stimulation. All of these methods improve the overall condition of patients after stroke or other brain injuries, improve brain function, help restore lost skills, and speed up neuronal recovery.

The best hospitals for neurorehabilitation

To make it easier for you to choose a hospital, we have compiled a rating of the best German hospitals that offer all the necessary conditions for comfortable and highly effective neurorehabilitation. It is based on the quality of medical services, level of medical equipment, as well as international quality certificates:

Neurological Rehabilitation Clinic Godeshöhe Bonn

St. Mauritius Therapieklinik Meerbusch

Maternus Rehabilitation Clinic Bad Oeynhausen

Rehabilitation Clinic Benedictus Krankenhaus Feldafing

Neurological Rehabilitation Clinic RehaNova Cologne

Furthermore, many patients have already undergone neurorehabilitation there and are very satisfied. Numerous positive reviews once again confirm the high level of German medicine.

