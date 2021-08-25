New Cloud Based Technology Could Be a New Eureka Moment for Sustainability

It seems that sustainability was something once so far removed from everyday life, and a realm of research that was one left to scientists and engineers, but as the urge for sustainable living increases so does the marketing of it for the average person. Statistics have shown that the resources that we need to keep up with our global consumption rate, are more than what our planet can keep up with, so we can’t keep going with the rate of consumption that we are doing.

As the age of information allows the everyday person to learn more about the impact of living a sustainable lifestyle. From being more aware of the materials our everyday items are made out of, to changing the way we consume food, consumers are very much expecting businesses and companies to take sustainability into account.

In business marketing campaigns, the need for sustainability and sustainable practises being outlined is very important. From eyeglasses companies offering more sustainable lines to fast food chains offering a vegan option for their customers. Just as the demand for sustainable practises to be shown within well known companies, so is the innovation shown in the digital space when it comes to this. Using the digital space to promote digital and sustainable practices is becoming more and more common and cloud based technology is now seemingly forefronting this arena.

What is cloud based technology?

Cloud based technology is an on demand availability of computing systems and resources. It can be used as data storage and is often used by the everyday person to save pictures and videos from a mobile phone As there is no direct user management of the cloud, each cloud has different functionality and can be used in different ways. It is essentially a data centre with many different uses.

There are private, public and community clouds and can be used in different ways. A private cloud is often used by a single organisation and businesses and can be a useful resource to make decisions based on existing resources and materials. The Public cloud is when services are delivered over a public network or internet, so can raise more security concerns,but generally is still secure. A community cloud is a collaboration of private organisations working on a cloud network as a way of lowering the user count and still maintaining some data privacy.

There are many other different types of clouds, but they all play a part in data storage and the accessibility to a variety of materials and resources,which can also be utilised on the road to living more sustainably.

How can cloud based technology be used for sustainability?

Using Cloud based technology can be used in the fight for a more sustainable planet and paired with mobile home applications can promote sustainable habits. The message of living a greener life is stronger than ever and the internet is a bigger contributor than we may think.

Reducing electricity and power sources are key and primary to live more sustainably and using cloud based technology can make this very much implementable. Traditional data systems are often synonymous with high maintenance and power supply. Using the cloud can save a considerable amount in electricity use. With businesses moving their software and data to the cloud there could be a total reduction in energy consumption by 87%.

Further contributing to reduction in climate impact is the fewer carbon emissions that come from switching to cloud based technology. The fewer servers that are in use from using the cloud, the less power is used to sustain them. Using the cloud not only streamlines data storage, but also has a positive impact on the environment in this way.

The nature of cloud based technology means that storage is not confined to one or a specific location. This in turn increases the adaptability of the uses for the cloud as well as reducing the energy costs to keep it in use. Traditional data centres typically use back up power and a total of more wattage than cloud based storage systems. Cloud based storage can be accessed at any time from any place and does not require external storage or transfer time. Because of this, the cooling systems and emissions for cloud based storage is significantly reduced compared to other types of storage. And because cloud storage systems do not require the back up power, they are efficient for energy use and can self regulate because of their ease of access.

Companies using cloud based technology to help with sustainability missions

It is evident that using cloud based storage systems and technology is impactful for the planet and the more sustainable option for data storage, and companies and businesses are using it to further sustainability projects.

Technology in India is being used to help communities reduce and recycle. Recykal is using cloud based web and mobile applications to promote recycling. Disposing of rubbish in the correct way and reducing landfill mass is key in the conversations about sustainability. Recycling responsibly in countries like India where the landfill amount is so high, using cloud technology could encourage a change within this.

Based in Hyderbad, Recykal is using cloud based digital apps to track waste as it moves from homes and businesses to encourage recycling and transparency with India’s waste management industry. Being the second most populated country in the world tackling waste issues will only be positive for the environment in the long run.

Ths initiative of this company will help even the most underfunded parts of the Indian economy and allow digital control and management of the waste economy. A result of this being in use across the country, this cloud based technology will be a game changer for sustainability.

With more and more users and companies using the cloud based technologies on offer and the accessibility of the data, it is becoming even more apparent of the benefits of them when it comes to sustainability.