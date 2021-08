The Saugus Centurions traveled to Santa Barbara and pulled off a 35-0 shutout road win in their season opener against the Dons.

The Centurions are coming off a 5-0 spring season, marking seven wins in a row dating back to the 2019 season. The Dons have dropped two in a row dating back to the 2020 season.

The Centurions will look to continue their win streak on the road once again next week against Moorpark High School.