‘Several shots’ fired in Canyon Country, no injuries

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an early-morning shooting on Friday, but they are reporting no injuries and that no one was hit.

The call for the reported shooting was received at approximately 2 a.m. on Danielson Street near Jakes Way.

According to Sgt. Keith Greene of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, “several shots” were fired, and while details remained limited as of Friday morning, officials could confirm that no persons were hit.

“Responding deputies did not find any witnesses or things like that,” said Greene.

Initial reports indicate that the gun used was a semiautomatic pistol, casings had been found on the ground and suspects were described as two Hispanic men. One was described as wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds; the second suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie with red writing.

No additional details about the incident were available as of the publication of this story.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

