Sheriff’s deputies investigating social media video of alleged abduction

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators are looking into a video that was posted to social media early Friday morning of an alleged abduction near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5.

Sgt. Keith Greene of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said that the video resulted in a 9-1-1 call Thursday night. However, no victim or suspect have been found as of the publication of this article.

“We’re definitely treating this as an investigation and we’re going to try to find out what happened,” said Greene.

In the video that was originally posted to Reddit early Friday morning — the video and user’s account have since been deleted — a woman and man can be heard shouting in or near a van parked on the street.

The angle shown in the video is from a balcony above the van and although the full picture of the scene is slightly obscured, a woman can be heard screaming “help” and “somebody help me.”

The witness holding the camera is yelling from the balcony “they’re abducting her, call 9-1-1” and calls for the person possibly attacking the woman to “stop.” The witness can be heard speaking to another unidentified person saying that they need to call 9-1-1 but he cannot because he is filming.

Greene said the witness filming was able to call 9-1-1 but no license plate number or identification of the suspect/victim was available.

“We’re treating it as ‘suspicious circumstances’ because who knows what it could be,” said Greene. “It could be a domestic (crime), but … we’re still investigating.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.