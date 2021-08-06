SolVolt Reviews – Big Fat Scam or SolVolt Solar Charger Works?

SolVolt is a solar-powered charger that everyone should have these days. According to the official website (SolVoltcharger.com), it is most suitable for people who spend a lot of time outdoors or traveling. There are two USB ports in it, meaning it can charge up to two devices at a time. So it can be used as a personal charger, or for the whole family, with a one-time investment.

Electronics have surely made our lives easier, but it also takes an electric supply to charge these devices. It is not a problem when you spend most of your time indoors, but what to do when you are out and have no way to charge your phone except waiting to reach a service center, café, or home to charge it? What if you expect an urgent email and there is no way to read it on time because your phone battery is dying?

One popular way to combat this issue is through the usage of portable charging devices or power banks, but like other technological tools, they also come in various forms and types, making it hard to choose one. For those who have to spend most of their time outside, traveling places without knowing whether they would have an electric supply at their next stop or not, using a power charger is the best option.

When your phone battery is low, simply take out the power bank and connect the phone with it, and you are good to go. But how to charge this power bank when you do not have time or availability of electricity? Simple, pick a device that is powered with solar energy.

SolVolt solar charger is a solar power bank that uses 36 LED illumination lights, two ports, and hours-long charging. It is a portable device, meaning you can take it anywhere you want. The concept of charging banks is not new, but most people do not know about solar-powered chargers such as this product. It only weighs 14 oz, making it easy to hold, carry and move around.

There might be dozens of options all offering unique benefits, but a majority of them do not provide anything they promise. However, it is not something you will experience with a SolVolt solar charger. It is fit for every user as well as emergencies when you are far away from home. Even when a blackout hits, you do not have to worry because you have your personal power bank.

Here in this SolVolt review, you will get to know about everything, including how it works, how to use it, and where to buy it. It is currently in stock and available for immediate deliveries. Continue reading this review till the end to know more details.

SolVolt Review – An Overview

With a complete digital revolution, it is not new to see new devices around us. After the recent pandemic, most businesses and workers shifted to a contactless working environment, i.e., online. But it has increased the dependency upon electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones. If you are working from home, it may not be a problem if your phone or laptop suffers from a low battery. You can always put it on charging and use it right away.

But it is not the same when you are out somewhere, traveling, enjoying a vacation, or anything. What do you do if you have to respond to an email urgently or attend a conference call, but your phone is not charged?

Solar power banks and personal chargers are high in demand not just for business professionals but also for common people. But are these solar power banks really worth it? Solar power banks are small, portable devices that are designed to create convenience for people. They are highly energy-efficient, easy to use, and helpful; they may not always be affordable. It means you have to check for the efficacy and affordability both to make a decision about any solar power bank.

Between a convenient device and a cost-effective product, there are so many factors that affect this decision to choose a charger. There are many things that matter to make this decision, especially when it is an online product and fairly new compared to the rest. SolVolt power bank is one such device that is here to make a difference. It provides many reasons to prefer it over all other options, all of which would be discussed in this SolVolt review today.

What is a SolVolt Solar Charger?

As mentioned before, SolVolt is a portable solar charger that is here to change your perception of comfort and ease. It is simple and super easy to use. You can keep it in your bag or simply hold it in your hand and move anywhere easily, all thanks to its lightweight design. It charges two devices maximum at a time and is a good investment that would go for many upcoming years.

It is a US-made product manufactured under ideal conditions. It can be used to charge your smartphone, as well as any other electronic device when you are out of power range. As the name suggests, it is charged through a solar panel that makes it highly cost-effective. You do not even need an electric source to charge your power bank when you have plenty of sunshine to charge it. Other days when it is dark and gloomy, you can use it by electricity.

With so many features and benefits, SolVolt is one of its type products and is currently available for a discounted price.

SolVolt Reviews – Product Features

Here are some notable features of the SolVolt solar charger as mentioned on its official website.

It is easy to use.

It is shockproof, dustproof, and waterproof

It can charge two devices at a time

It is portable

It has a LED flashlight for emergencies

It uses a polycrystalline panel to charge through sunlight

Its dimensions are 2.2 inches (width) and 4 inches (length)

It only takes two hours to charge full

It is highly energy efficient

It works well both on IOS and android

It comes in different colors

Its capacity is 10,000 mAH

It is a long-lasting device

SolVolt Reviews – How Does SolVolt Work?

SolVolt is the most simple and easy-to-use power bank among all available options. Before using it, you have to make sure that it is fully charged and is ready to be used. There are two charging ports that can be used at a time. You can connect these ports to any device you want to charge, whether it is a mobile phone or any other thing.

As it is charged through solar light and electricity, this charge is stored inside it, and when you connect it to devices with no charge, it is transferred from the power bank to these devices, resulting in fully charging them. It can even be used by people without any technical knowledge or information. It uses photovoltaic modules to charge, which is the same technology used in power satellites. Inside the device, this charge can last for so many days. It means you only have to charge your power bank once in many days. If you do not use it, this charge will not end and be available for you for days.

Also, do not forget that the SolVolt Solar Charger is weather-resistant, which means it is resistant to air, water, and dust, which damages the electrical devices otherwise. It is also shockproof, meaning it can survive accidents, natural disasters, and damage caused by dropping it.

However, if you take good care of it, this charger will be at your side for years without compromising the working efficiency. Do not forget to read the list of devices that you can charge with this product. Some devices, such as requiring a high voltage to charge, may not be suitable for it, i.e., refrigerators. It is best for small devices such as watches, smartphones, laptops, and other accessories.

How To Charge a SolVolt Power Bank?

There are two charging methods used by SolVolt solar charger; one is charging through the solar photovoltaic plates that absorb the sunlight to generate energy. For that, you have to select a clean place with direct sunlight and leave the device there for at least two hours. These two hours are enough to fully charge it. The second option is to use an electric supply to charge SolVolt batteries.

For that, you need an electric source and a connecting cable. Attach it to the socket for two hours and remove it after it is fully charged. Both these techniques are helpful, easy, and practical. They do not require the user to have a specific technical knowledge.

Reasons To Trust SolVolt Solar Power Charger

Although there are many options available in portable power banks, SolVolt has many reasons to prefer it over other available options. For example;

It is best for adventures

If you are an adventure lover and like spending time outdoors, close to nature, you can continue your expeditions without missing any important update, email or reminder. As long as you have sunlight, SolVolt would be there to help you charge your devices and connect to the world.

Dual-charging option

You can use two phones, two laptops, or a phone and laptop to charge using a SolVolt charger. Do not forget to check the battery before plugging these devices for charging, or they may not be fully charged.

High energy efficient

SolVolt is highly energy-efficient, and its battery is 10,000 mAH. It is enough to charge your phone many times, for days.

Weather-resistant

The biggest problem with electronics is that they are often affected by dust, rain, storm, and moisture. Thankfully, there is no such concern with SolVolt, as it is fully weather resistant. Additionally, it is shockproof, which means it would not be damaged if you drop it by chance. Because of its premium-grade body, it can even survive a disaster or accident. It even works best in snow, making it best for all weather conditions.

Easy to move and use

SolVolt is a small, compact, and lightweight device that could fit into any backpack or purse. You can carry it anywhere you are going, and it would be ready to serve the purpose. Whenever you are running low on battery, take it out from the backpack, place it in sunlight to charge, and attach it with your phone.

LED-flashlight

SolVolt comes with a built-in flashlight that can be used in an emergency when there is a blackout and no light is available. You can also use it to find a way during camping or trekking trips as it lasts longer than the average flashlight.

All these points make SolVolt look like something you can never leave at home. Because of the ease and simplicity of usage, it is a must-have for everyone. No matter where you are going and what the weather conditions are, this device will be there to connect you to the world. It passes all the safety tests and is proven safe for the phone. Do not worry about low battery when you have your charging device with you. Watch as many shows as you want or take unlimited photos without fearing that your phone will switch off. Use a charging cable to connect it with your phone, and you are good to go.

How To Use SolVolt Solar Charger?

Using SolVolt charger is a piece of cake that makes it perfect for all outdoor events, including picnics, family gatherings, weddings, and family trips. It ensures that you do not compromise on your phone charging just because no power source is available.

Charge the SolVolt power bank with electricity or solar power before you go out.

Use the phone charger to connect it to your phone; use the USB port for it.

Connect two devices at a time

The charging would start right away, without doing anything.

Do not forget to recharge your SolVolt solar power device when you have already used it a few times. Its battery capacity is 10,000 mAH, and it has to be recharged before you use it next.

SolVolt Solar Charger vs. Other Chargers

Can charge different devices: unlike other chargers, SolVolt solar charger can be used on various devices, not just the phone alone; that is not the case with commonly available power banks.

Instant flashlight: it offers instant access to an LED flashlight that is much needed in the case of an emergency. You can also use it as a torch if there is no torch available.

Works without electricity: it can also work without electricity as it can be charged through the sun. Wherever you go, the sun is always there, and it will never stop shining. So there is no reason this device would disappoint you in any way.

Safe investment: compared to all other options, SolVolt comes with all necessary information regarding the product and the company manufacturing it. Plus, the company also has a refund policy to cater to unhappy customers.

Where to Buy SolVolt Solar Charger and What’s The Price?

The SolVolt Solar Charger is exclusively available online. You can order it through the official website – solvoltcharger.com.

Do not trust any other link or seller other than the original website to make your purchase. Because of the high demand and limited supply, it is possible for other companies to use similar packaging or name to brand their products which is a fraud. Do not fall for any SolVolt scam and only trust the original manufacturer with your money.

Right now, it is available for a discounted price. One SolVolt power bank costs only $79.99, but it is currently under a discount offer that cuts its price to 50%. Here is the complete information on discounts and bundle packs.

Buy one SolVolt solar charger- $39.95 (50% Off)

Buy two SolVolt solar chargers- $34.95 each (56% Off)

Buy three SolVolt solar chargers- $29.95 each (63% Off)

All orders are shipped for free.

You might have noticed that buying more chargers decreases the price. If you have a bunch of friends or family members, you can buy two or three chargers in one go and save a lot of money on the real price. Based on your location, it will be delivered to you within a few days.

For now, it is only available for US residents and not available for international deliveries. If you are outside the US, you may not be able to get it.

All SolVolt orders come with a 60-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can request the company to refund your money if you do not find it practical. It does not require any additional protocol, and you only need to inform the company about your decision. You may have to return the product and pay for the delivery charges. The company would not compensate for the return parcels.

For more questions and queries, feel free to contact the customer support line through the following means.

Phone: (877) 210-7911 (Monday – Friday 9 am-5 pm PST)

Email: [email protected]

Here is the address to send the parcels for refunds. Add your order number and contact details with this return parcel and send it to the following address.

Invative Inc. 10946 Ratner St #1759 Sun Valley CA 91352

A Quick Summary Of SolVolt Solar Charger

If you are not reading long paragraphs, here is a quick summary of this comprehensive SolVolt review. Read it first before making your decision.

The SolVolt Solar Charger Pros

Perfect for all weathers

Easy to carry

Small and lightweight

Works without electricity

60-day money-back guarantee

Affordable price

Discounted bundle packs are available

Safe to use

Suitable for everyone

The SolVolt Solar Charger Cons

Only available online

Not suitable for heavy machinery

SolVolt Reviews – What Have You Decided?

If you are a person who has to travel a lot for work or fun, SolVolt is a product that you should keep with you. It gives complete freedom and ease of stress to charge your phone before going out. Use it once, and your next few days will be relieved from the phone charging stress. Even if you are not much of an outdoor person and think these devices are a time waste, you should keep one with you. Emergencies can happen anytime and hit anyone, but if they come to you, you should be at least prepared for them.

SolVolt is a compact and affordable device that is currently available for a discounted price. You can order bundle packs for friends and family members and save more money. Interestingly this device works best for both android and IOS users, so there is no reason to question its working. It comes with a money-back offer, so there is no financial loss in trying it.

SolVolt Solar Charger Reviews – Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use SolVolt to charge the laptop?

Yes, you can use SolVolt to charge laptops, phones, and other devices that do not need much charge.

How much time does SolVolt take to charge?

SolVolt solar power charger takes a maximum of two hours to fully charge, using sunlight or electricity.

Does SolVolt come pre-charged?

All SolVolt chargers come 70% charged by default. It is better to charge them 100% before using them.

Can you use SolVolt during an air travel?

Yes, you can use SolVolt during air travel; it is safe for it.

Which cable is used to connect with SolVolt?

Any USB cable or charger of your phone can be connected to the SolVolt power bank.

Is SolVolt water-resistant?

All SolVolt chargers are 100% waterproof but do not use them near water for the safe side. Being waterproof is not an excuse to use them under the water.

