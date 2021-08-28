Three city employee test positive for COVID-19

Three city of Santa Clarita employees are under self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recently posted on its website an active outbreak of COVID-19 at Santa Clarita City Hall.

On Aug. 18, the city reported to the county three cases of COVID-19 that occurred within 14 days of each other among employees who reported to work at City Hall within those 14 days.

City spokeswoman Carrie Lujan said the three employees did not report to work while ill or contract COVID-19 at City Hall.

“The city was notified of potentially related illnesses and required the employees to begin a self-isolation period and test for COVID-19,” she said in a prepared statement. “Confirmation of positive results were received after the start of their self-isolation period.”

The three employees are required to self-isolate for at least 10 days per county guidelines, according to Lujan.

“No close contacts needed to isolate due to potential exposure because they were vaccinated,” Lujan said of the results of the city’s and county’s contact tracing.

The county defines close contact as someone who was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were infectious.

“The city continues to follow LA. County Department of Public Health guidelines including requiring masks for all individuals while indoors regardless of vaccination status, frequent sanitation of commonly used surfaces, and encouraging social distance, and frequent handwashing,” she said.