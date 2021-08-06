By: Johny Walker

Johny Walker is a Social Media Expert and Web Traffic Consultant for over 10 years. In 2012 he launched Media Mister, a Social Media Marketing Company which is helping businesses to get social presence at an affordable price.

Most content creators on YouTube ask how to get more subscribers on YouTube? In this era where everyone who’s got a camera, fancies himself as a YouTuber, the competition can get really tough.

From vloggers to pranksters, YouTube is filled with millions of channels. The last official number was 37 million channel and that was back in 2020. Every year thousands of channels are launched and this is just making competition fiercer.

To survive in this market, you need to define your goals. After getting the first 100 subscribers, you need to raise the bar and set your sight on 1000 subscribers and then so on. But then again, how to get more subscribers on YouTube? Let’s see how we can do it.

How to Get YouTube Subscribers?

For getting more YouTube subscribers, we need to make YouTube’s algorithm work in our favor because its algorithm is responsible for 70% of the views.

So, let’s take a look at the tips which will boost your channel, and you’ll get an answer for how to get more YouTube subscribers. Some of these tips show results quickly and some work for you in the long run.

Create More Engaging and Attractive Titles

Giving your video an engaging and attractive title is a must to make a viewer click on your video. Try to keep your titles short and attractive. Most of the YouTuber don’t care about their titles and end up losing audience and we definitely don’t want that.

Here are some characteristics of an ideal YouTube video title:

It should be within 70 characters

Mention the keyword you want to get your video searched for.

Promise that you’ll deliver value in your video through its title.

Try to spark interest by using words like To, Without, Although etc.

This is the first step to your answer of how to get more subscribers on YouTube, focus on it, and you’ll attract more people.

Try to Know More About Audience Interest

Don’t make content that people are not interested in. Talk about BTS instead of Beatles! Forget old topics and focus on what people want to see. Sticking to your niche is a good thing, but there’s no point in making irrelevant content.

Try to find out which keywords are popular in your region. What is trending? What are people searching for, and then orient your content according to that. Show people what they want to see, and this will surely give a boost to your channel.

Create High Quality and Watchable Content

In order to rise in the ranks, you need to make content that is extraordinary and attracts the audience to itself. There are thousands of vloggers out there, but only a handful of them are famous just because their content is more aesthetic and creative.

Try to be innovative with your content and always be open to new ideas. Give your viewers something new to expect from your content, and they will stick to your channel.

Make an Attractive Thumbnail

What’s the first thing you see before clicking a video? That’s right! The thumbnail. Your thumbnail should be attractive enough to hold a viewer’s attention and make him click on your video. Consider thumbnail as your harpoon to pull in the viewers.

90% of the best performing video on YouTube have a custom-made thumbnail which shows how important a well-made thumbnail is. Following are some tips to create an extraordinary thumbnail:

Add a catchphrase on your thumbnail

Use an attractive font

Use bright colors to attract the viewer

Try experimenting with different styles and stick to the one which suits the best.

Thumbnails are probably the most important key of how to get more subscribers on YouTube. Make sure you follow these tips and your channel will grow in no time.

Upload Videos Regularly

Consistency is one of the most important factors when it comes to making a name for yourself in the YouTube world. Try to make a routine and then stick to it. Most successful channels upload at least two videos in a week, and this consistency keeps their viewers engaged.

Uploading video regularly gives your audience something to look forward to, and they stick to your channel and wait for your content.

Urge Viewers to Subscribe with Proper CTA

Converting viewers into subscribers is the most important answer for how to get more YouTube subscribers. You need to urge a viewer to subscribe your channel by setting up the call to actions properly.

There are two methods to do it. Either you can ask viewers to subscribe to your channel for more of your content. The second is to add the subscribe button at the end of the video and requesting the viewer to subscribe.

Most people don’t even focus on CTAs and expect their channel to grow, which doesn’t happen, so make sure to set up CTAs properly to get more YouTube subscribers.

Comment on Other Videos

Being a YouTuber isn’t just about getting more views and subscribers; it’s about building a community. If you want to be an influencer and not just a content creator, then take some time to appreciate other content creators in your category.

Also, try to read and answer comments on your videos. This shows your viewers that you care about them and creates a strong bond with your audience.

Optimize Content According to YouTube Guidelines

The answer to how to get more YouTube subscribers is hidden in the YouTube guidelines. These guidelines determine which videos are worthy and which are not. If a video complies with the YouTube guidelines, then the YouTube algorithm will automatically boost that video.

Make sure that you go through the guidelines and follow them to make YouTube’s algorithm work in your favor.

Promote your Videos on Other Social Media Platforms

Publishing your video on YouTube isn’t enough; you need to let the people know that your video is out. The best way of doing that is to post about it on social media platforms. Post links of your videos on your personal and channel’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

This also gives you a chance to introduce your channel to potential viewers, and you can ask your fans to post the links on their timelines which will make their friends interested in your content, and you get more subscribers.

Grow your Subscribers by Buying them

One of the fastest and easiest ways to pump up subscriber numbers on YouTube is by purchasing them from Media Mister. While you might now want to purely run your channel backed by purchased subscribers, a boost of subscribers can help to give your channel the much-needed attention and coverage. Buy YouTube Subscribers on Media Mister, with their experience in helping over 10000+ customers.

Media Mister extends plenty of YouTube Subscribers at affordable prices, and the successful claims of satisfied customers are proof of the same. If you’re looking for a boost to your channel to attract more target audiences, you can consider making a purchase on Media Mister to get a head start.

Conclusion

The competition for getting more subscribers on YouTube is getting fiercer every day, and you need to put maximum effort to stay on top. We hope that these tips answer the question of how to get more subscribers on YouTube. Stick to these tips, and your subscribers will increase in no time.

Follow Johny Walker on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest