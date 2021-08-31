What are the advantages of owning your home versus renting?

The rental process is perfect for those looking for flexible and affordable housing. However, owning a property comes with far more advantages in the long run. It may be time to buy a property and reap the benefits of a long-term investment – instead of renting yet another home.

Here are the advantages of owning a home versus renting one.

Make a home

When you buy a property, you have the opportunity to make the place your own. You can decorate the way you want, add personal touches, and build the space around your lifestyle. You have the chance to make a property your home. However, you are often limited by the landlord’s restrictions and décor preferences with a rental property.

Long-term investment

Owning a property is a brilliant long-term investment as your property value increases year on year. You can take out a 25-year mortgage so that you will own the property by the time you complete the mortgage. You can make a much larger profit if you sell the house a few years down the line. Keep an eye on economic growth rates to make sure you get the most bang for your buck when selling the property. On the other hand, with rental properties, you do not own anything.

Equity release

When you reach 55, you are eligible for equity release in the UK. You can free up some cash and use it to fund your retirement or a dream holiday you have planned. You build up equity as you pay off your mortgage over the years. The equity is proportional to the property you own through payments.

Financial stability

Investments are a great way to improve your financial stability. Owning assets, like a property, can improve your credit rating and come in handy when you need to borrow money. You could buy a property for your family and then a second to rent out to others.

Freedom

Owning a house comes with so much more freedom than renting a home. You can do what you like with your home without a landlord watching over you. You can have pets, guests and multiple children without it impacting the price of your property. You can leave the house in any condition you like without facing the wrath of your landlord. You can landscape your garden, apply for planning permission for an extension and hold parties.

Of course, there are also advantages to renting a property – particularly for younger individuals. If you haven’t decided where you want to live, you can rent a place for 6-12 months to get a feel for the area.

Look at your current financial situation, and make the best property decision for you and your family.