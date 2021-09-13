2021’s Best “Buy Now Pay Later” Sites: Bad Credit Loans Platforms

It is not always easy to have your finances sorted out adequately in a way that allows you to prepare for every eventuality. Sometimes, situations arise that may demand immediate funding that you just do not have. In such a scenario, you would require a source of funds from which you can buy now and pay later.

Since there are several companies out there currently offering this service, it may be challenging to pick one that suits your needs the best. That is why we have spent a considerable amount of time looking for the best buy now and pay later options available online and reviewed them for you in this article.

All that is left for you to do now is go through each review carefully and decide on whichever option can finance your needs the best.

The Best Buy Now, Pay Later Loans of 2021 [Reviews]

In this section, we will take you through some of the best sites online that are currently offering buy now and pay later options. Not only are these sites highly trustworthy, but they are also perfect for those looking to finance their short-term needs using online sources. So, let us take a look.

This site is one of the most reliable and sought-after loan providers currently in operation. Over the years, MoneyMutual has proved itself to be a quality source of easy finance for those looking for same-day approvals on their loan requests. This site enjoys its position because it is not very strict with the credit approval process for customers, as some other services are.

Most people who use this site find it safe, easy to use, and a very smooth application process. If you are in a hurry and would like to gain approval as soon as possible, this site would be ideal since it carries out very few credit checks that barely take up time to complete. In addition, upon approval, all you need to do is fill out an online form, which should not take you more than a few minutes overall.

Features:

The following are the features of MoneyMutual:

Provides a means through which borrowers and lenders contact each other directly

All borrowers are required to fill in an online form to gain approval

Once approved, funds can be made available by the lender

Lenders evaluate borrowers’ details to determine whether they want to approve the funds requested

Ideal for those seeking loans of $5,000 or less

Meant to provide short-term financial help for borrowers at competitive rates

Pros

Poor credit holders can receive funds

One of the most experienced money lending sites

Able to compare interest rates

Quick application process

Cons

Not available in some states, such as Connecticut

Customer Experience

Those who use this site regularly have claimed it is one of the safest and most convenient methods of obtaining short-term funding online. The fact you can get loans approved on the same day as you apply for them seems to be an especially popular feature among most users.

=> Click here to get more information on MoneyMutual

This website offers one of the most flexible lending options for any service in the country. Scores of users have been able to receive adequate funds to finance their needs using this convenient mode of borrowing.

In addition, CashUSA is renowned for offering borrowers the kind of loan figures that are difficult to obtain using other similar sites. This is especially true for those with below-average credit ratings.

Like all of the best money lending sites available today, CashUSA ensures its systems are up to date with the latest technological requirements to keep its users’ information safe and secure.

Therefore, you do not need to worry about providing lenders your information and credit details via CashUSA. Also, once a lender approves your funds, they can deposit them directly into your chosen bank account. However, CashUSA is not a party to the transaction in any way.

Features:

The following are the features of CashUSA:

Once approved, all funds required can be transferred by lenders directly into a borrower’s bank account

All relevant details required of customers can be provided to lenders via filling in an online form

Various lenders on the site cater to people with both good and bad credit ratings

Loan amounts up to $10,000

All systems used by the company are up to date in terms of security

Pros:

Offers higher loan amounts than other platforms

Funds made available within one day

Customer information stays safe and secure

Large network of lenders provided

Cons:

Can be time consuming to provide extra details required by some lenders

Customer Experience

The main reason borrowers keep returning to this site is that it has an extensive network of lenders, many of whom are willing to provide those with poor credit ratings the funds they need.

Since banks and other lending institutions do not entertain such requests, borrowers appreciate they can receive money using this site conveniently. Moreover, the terms related to repaying the loan amount borrowed are quite reasonable and easy to adhere to.

=> Click here to get more information on CashUSA

This brand consists of a network of lenders across the country that are willing to provide loans to those wanting to purchase an automobile. There are various loan options available on the site, including new and used auto loans. The interest rates for these different kinds of loans are listed out online and are available for viewing to all who fill in the application form.

This site enjoys great popularity because it provides auto loans to users that do not necessarily have perfect credit scores. This makes it easy for all users to purchase automobiles, regardless of their current financial status.

Features:

The following are the features of myAutoloan.com:

The large network of lenders involved offers users highly competitive interest rates

Several offers await those who fill in the online form and specify the type of loan they require

Timely repayments on the loans obtained through the site may boost your overall credit score

All types of auto loans are available on the site, and lending options are tailored to fit each loan

Pros:

Quick application process

Wide variety of interest rates available

Loan offers available within minutes of completing an application

Funds available within 24 hours

Cons:

Some of the lenders offer unreasonably high-interest rates

Customer Experience

Customers seem to be pleased with the smooth and simple application process that takes only minutes to complete with this site. Not only that, but the fact the company has excellent customer support services has helped it maintain its popularity among hesitant borrowers. The customer support agents are also knowledgeable and friendly, which allays the doubts of those who are using such a service for the first time.

=> Click here to get more information on myAutoloan.com

This company has been in operation for over two decades now, during which it has earned the trust of borrowers. This highly reputed company addresses all of the most sought-after financial services for those struggling with debt, such as repossession and bankruptcy. Those looking to straighten out their finances can log on to this website, fill in the pre-qualification form, and wait to receive interest rates from lenders.

Features:

The following are the features of Auto Credit Express:

It is a service that provides financial assistance to those with poor credit ratings and those dealing with debt

This company even handles services related to bankruptcy

You need to fill a pre-qualification form online so lenders can have a look at your details

This service provides large amounts of auto loans as well

The interest rates offered by the lenders on the site range from extremely low (3.99%) to almost unreasonably high (29.99%)

Pros:

Rapid, easy application process

Top-notch service for those in dire need of cash

Auto loans of all sizes provided

Experienced auto loan provider

Low interest rates available to those with good credit

Cons:

Borrowers with poor credit require a monthly income of $1,500 or more

Customer Experience

Those who have used Auto Credit Express claim the service has helped them receive auto loans with interest rates lower than those they were able to obtain on other sites.

The borrowers seem particularly happy that not having a perfect credit score does not inhibit them from receiving a loan on this site. While some users complain about the exorbitantly high interest rates lenders sometimes extract, most seem satisfied with the flexible terms they have received.

=> Click here to get more information on Auto Credit Express

A popular type of credit card loan, Surge Mastercard, is known to provide those with all kinds of credit the loans they require. Furthermore, the credit limit on this card is large enough to finance the short-term needs of most buyers.

The Surge Mastercard sends your credit reports to the largest bureaus in the country, making it easier for them to keep track of your loan-related activities.

You can access your account online anytime you like and review your reports and more when you opt to receive a loan using the Surge Mastercard.

Features:

The following are the features of the Surge Mastercard:

Once buyers complete the application process, their details are forwarded to the biggest credit bureaus for evaluation

Those with varying credit scores and loan requirements can apply for funds using this card

You can access your online account for any loan-related information once you start using this card

The credit limit on the card ranges from $300 for small and $1,000 for large purchases

Pros:

Detailed, relevant application process

Accessible to a range of users

Monthly reports available for repayments, fees, etc.

Loan request results available in only a few seconds

Cons:

Interest rates are exorbitantly high

Customer Experience

Those who have used this card claim the application process is lengthy but covers all of the main aspects of applying for a loan, which makes it easier for them to get their requests approved.

Most users seem satisfied with the repayment terms offered by the site, despite the unreasonably high-interest rates involved. Also, users with average and good credit ratings have found this service to be particularly convenient.

=> Click here to get more information on Surge Mastercard

Car.Loan.com has been around for a while now, having come into existence in the year 1994. With decades of experience to back it up, this site has been able to provide quality loan options to borrowers that require immediate funds for all kinds of auto buyers. Not only that, but it also has excellent customer support services that have helped thousands of users purchase the car of their dreams in no time.

While this site features all kinds of auto loans, those facing bankruptcy or with poor credit ratings have found this service especially useful. Since the loan options available to such buyers have always been painfully limited, most people find this to be a very impressive feature.

Features:

The following are the features of Car.Loan.com:

An online application can be completed within a few minutes to help auto buyers connect with lenders

The application is free and requires only a few basic details from buyers

It provides loans to those facing bankruptcy, poor credit ratings, and more

Thousands of buyers can connect with lenders and purchase cars using this site

The interest rates offered here vary from lender to lender depending on the buyer’s financial situation

Pros:

Quick, free application process

Flexible repayment options

Approval in as little as one day

Accepts those with poor credit

Cons:

Terms and conditions could be explained more clearly

Customer Experience

Customers have found this to be one of the most reliable and reasonable auto loan providers in the industry, and for a good reason. Those who are facing bankruptcy do not have very flexible financing options with banks and other lending institutions like they do with this website.

In addition, the fact the application process is very easy to complete and takes only a few minutes has greatly appealed to buyers over the years.

=> Click here to get more information on Car.Loan.com

BillsHappen is quickly growing in popularity as one of the most trustworthy providers of “buy now and pay later loans.” This service has helped scores of people find lenders that offer them the best interest rates and repayment terms in no time. This company has been featured in some of the most highly reputed media outlets of today, such as CNN, which only goes to show the level of trust it merits from customers.

Arguably the best feature of this site is that it allows borrowers to obtain funds of small amounts that one might need to fulfill basic day-to-day needs. There is not much fuss involved in contacting lenders through BillsHappen. After your request for any amount has been approved, the lender has the option to deposit the funds directly into the bank account of your choosing.

Also, if you require larger amounts of money, lenders on the site are known to provide up to $5,000 to borrowers with poor credit ratings. Once a lender evaluates the information you have given them and approves your request, you will receive the money in your account within just one day. The ease with which this process is made possible has kept faithful users returning to this site for years now.

Features:

The following are the features of BillsHappen:

Allows users to borrow funds of amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000

The interest rates offered to borrowers varies depending on the lender

The term of the loan and conditions of repayment vary depending on the lender

Lenders can deposit funds directly into your bank account after you provide them with basic details, such as your social security number

Only one form needs to be filled in before you can start getting in touch with lenders

Pros:

Simple and quick application process

Poor credit holders are able to receive loans

Small loan amounts available quickly

Fees and penalties clearly outlined

Offers both short and long-term financing

Cons:

Borrowers are required to have a bank account

Customer Experience

Customers have been using BillsHappen for years now because of its flexible interest rates and commitment to making funds accessible to those with below-average credit ratings.

The fact that borrowers need to fill in only one form to then get in touch with lenders is an especially popular feature of this site. In addition, customers appreciate that the form requires only a few basic details that do not take very long to provide.

=> Click here to get more information on BillsHappen

Who has not heard of Mastercard as a possible source of loan finance at least once in their lifetime? This is due to the popularity of this credit card and the ease with which it has allowed buyers to borrow funds over the years. One of the main reasons people opt for the Indigo Platinum Card is that it is a safe and secure mode of obtaining loans.

In addition, unlike many other similar sources of finance, this card does not require users to have perfect credit scores. What is more, it does not require a security deposit either, which makes it easy for those without the means to secure loans to receive funds to satisfy their needs.

Features:

The following are the features of the Indigo Platinum Mastercard:

With this service, your credit history is made available to three of the largest credit bureaus in the country

The loans you can opt for do not require any security deposit

Even buyers with below-average credit ratings can secure loans using this card

The interest rate on loans obtained stands at around 25%

Monthly reports on repayments, etc. are available to buyers

Pros:

Prompt and informative responses from lending institutions.

Does not require a security deposit

Suitable for those with poor credit

Very effective and safe service

Cons:

Application process is more lengthy than others

Customer Experience

The Indigo Platinum Mastercard is one of the most popular sources of finance for those looking for loans without the means to pay security deposits.

Since these cards are not that difficult to obtain, their popularity among users of varied financial backgrounds is not surprising. However, customers have found the application process to be slightly lengthy and tedious to complete.

=> Click here to get more information on Indigo Platinum Mastercard

Because this company mainly deals with wholesale purchases, it is no surprise that it offers its customers such great credit options. Since its inception, Zebit has been a trusted source of loan finance for customers unwilling or unable to pay cash for their purchases immediately.

Also, this brand does not charge you any interest on the loans it offers for its products, which saves you a lot of money otherwise lost to finance costs.

Features:

The following are the features of Zebit:

It allows users to gain credit without any extensive checks

Loans of $2,500 or less are provided interest-free

If your application is approved, you can start purchasing all you need from Zebit instantly

The information you provide it with is not forwarded to any bureaus

Pros:

Helps you save money on finance costs

Quick and easy to fill application form

Makes purchases easy

Discounts and promotions regularly offered

Cons:

Timely repayments of your loan amount will not improve your credit score

Customer Experience

Zebit is especially popular among users mainly because it does not demand interest rates for small to medium loan amounts.

In addition, users love how straightforward the application process is and the fact it allows them to begin purchasing what they need almost instantly upon approval.

=> Click here to get more information on Zebit

With over a century of experience, this company initially started out dealing with only dry goods. Eventually, the company branched out into a chain of departmental stores that offered buyers everything they would need for day-to-day life under one roof. Today, it is one of the largest retail chains in the country.

Montgomery Ward now offers its thousands of customers attractive financing options and promotional offers to encourage them to purchase from them alone.

To make purchasing easier for customers with less-than-ideal financial conditions, this company now offers buyers a credit account. Using this account, any customer can buy now and pay later, which essentially works like a loan.

Features:

The following are the features of Montgomery Ward:

The repayments can be made in very low monthly installments

You can obtain credit directly from the company; no third-party lending institutions are involved

You can purchase all of the items you need from its stores without any cash in hand

Once your loan request is approved, you can start using your card

Pros:

Low and easily affordable repayments

Highly reputed brand

Values customer trust

No hidden charges

Discounts and promotions regularly offered

Cons:

Application process can be a little lengthy

Customer Experience

For years, loyal customers have enjoyed the rewards associated with Montgomery Ward credit options and have little to complain about. These customers have reported their entire shopping experience was systematically simplified using this line of credit, which has made buying easier.

=> Click here to get more information on Montgomery Ward

This option is ideal for those looking to purchase basic items they cannot afford to pay for immediately. This is a highly reliable service and has not let customers down even once over the years — both those with perfect and bad credit ratings.

In addition, this company has gone to lengths to ensure the financial information of its buyers is kept secure, which has kept them returning to this source of funds for years now.

Features:

The following are the features of Fingerhut:

It directly links all of the notable credit bureaus in the country and supplies them with your relevant financial information

The application process takes up a few minutes but covers all of the important aspects of obtaining credit

It is associated with several top brands supplying appliances and household items

It allows you to build your credit score over time

Pros:

Simple and quick application form

Caters to those with poor credit

Timely repayments may boost your credit score

Reasonable and affordable interest rates offered

Cons:

Not as popular as other retail credit providers

Customer Experience

Most of those who have used this card have been pleased they can purchase their necessities, appliances, etc., and pay for them later with this financing option.

Moreover, users have found the application process to be smooth and very easy to complete, which in turn allows them to start purchasing what they need in no time.

=> Click here to get more information on Fingerhut

How to Choose a Buy Now, Pay Later Option

As displayed above, many options are awaiting those who wish to buy goods now and pay for them later. Therefore, it can be difficult to choose between these different sources of finance if you do not know where to begin.

However, keeping the following factors in mind could help you pick out the right option to suit your financing needs, both in the short and in the long run.

Interest Rates

This may be the most important consideration for those who wish to obtain funds to purchase items now and pay for them later. In addition, some online lenders, such as those who list themselves on money lending sites such as MoneyMutual, offer reasonable interest rates to even those with poor credit ratings. This adds a degree of flexibility to the loan that is not seen with credit card loans.

However, the repayment terms set by these lenders can be quite strict, and if you violate them, it can be difficult to obtain funds on such sites again. Remember, the longer you take to repay the loan, the more it will cost you in terms of interest. Also, loans taken against credit cards charge very high interest rates but can offer you larger amounts of money than lenders on money lending sites can.

As for retail store credit cards, these mostly charge very low interest rates, but the catch here is that you can only use them in certain stores, not to satisfy all of your needs.

Repayment Options

You must read the fine print when obtaining a buy now pay later loan, especially from money lending sites. Not all lenders on these sites offer you the kind of repayment terms that are most suited to your financial needs. Just because these loans are easy to apply for and can be approved within a day does not mean they are perfect for you.

The same goes for loans obtained using credit cards that have very harsh repayment rules. If you are facing financial difficulties and are not confident you will be able to make timely repayments, it is better to look for informal sources of finance than face stringent repayment terms.

Application Process

The application process involved with obtaining funds from lenders online plays a big role in determining whether or not you should opt for a certain source of finance. Unfortunately, while most application processes are pretty straightforward to follow, some of them are unnecessarily complex and take ages to complete.

Therefore, make sure you consider the application process you will have to complete before applying for a loan online.

FAQs: Buy Now, Pay Later Loans

Let us now address a few FAQs related to buy now, pay later options:

Q: Are Buy Now, Pay Later Loans Costly?

A: Whether buy now, pay later options are costly or not depends on a variety of factors, including your credit history and score, the source of finance you are opting for, and your repayment period. But, generally speaking, credit card loans turn out to be the costliest and have the most strict repayment terms.

Q: Do Buy Now, Pay Later Options Require Collateral?

A: No, not all buy now, pay later options require collateral. Most online lenders listed on money lending sites, such as CashUSA, do not require borrowers to provide them with any collateral or security deposits. Banks and other financial institutions may need them, though.

However, even retail stores that offer credit on their purchases do not require collateral, so you have a lot of options available to you if you do not have security against a loan.

Q: Can I Use a Buy Now, Pay Later Option with a Poor Credit Score?

A: Yes. There are thousands of borrowers across the country who have successfully obtained funds from online lenders, despite having poor credit scores. Money lending sites are the perfect platforms on which you can find lenders who are willing to overlook a bad credit score in favor of a slightly higher interest rate.

Retail stores that offer buy now, pay later options sometimes do not even require details on your credit history before providing you with a loan, which is ideal for those with poor credit ratings.

Q: Can I Get Approval for Buy Now, Pay Later Options Within the Same Day?

A: Depending on your chosen source of finance, it could be possible to obtain buy now, pay later options on the same day. Money lending sites, such as MoneyMutual, can provide you with lenders who are willing to transfer funds to your bank account within 24 hours if they approve your loan request.

Retail store cards approve instant purchases, too, if they are satisfied with the information you provide them.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, buy now, pay later options are one of the most popular sources of short-term finance, and it is not hard to see why. These options are quite flexible and do not strain the future finances of those who use them, provided they are used wisely.

In addition, such loans make it easier for people to fulfill their day-to-day needs without visiting a bank and taking out a full-fledged loan.

What is more, the choice of interest rates and repayment options offered by the loan providers we have listed above make them ideal for those with all kinds of credit scores.

In other words, you do not need to have a perfect credit score to use a buy now and pay later option. Finally, the terms and conditions involved with these loans are not particularly stringent as they are with long-term loans, which makes them appealing to the average buyer.