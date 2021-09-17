AirJoi Reviews – Air Purifying Charcoal Bags Worth Buying?

AirJoi is a revolutionary air purifying bag that is here to save you from allergens, dust, harmful chemicals, and other particles floating in the air. According to the official website (airjoi.com), it uses bamboo charcoal to remove these pollutants from the air and make the air cleaner to breathe. In case you do not know, the air has all types of particles in it, and it is impossible to avoid them unless you are using some filtration system in your house. These contaminants, once they reach your lungs, can cause severe damage; therefore, their exposure should be controlled.

The use of air purifiers is common, especially when you have sensitivities or live in an area with a high pollution rate. There are numerous air purifiers available in the market, but either they are very expensive, do not work with maximum efficiency, or are not eco-friendly. AirJoi is also an air purifier, based on a unique technique to limit the presence and growth of microbes, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. But it is hard to estimate its value without knowing the product features, pricing information, and usage guide. Read this AirJoi review to know everything about it.

AirJoi Review

Did you know that an adult human uses nearly 10,000 liters of air in breathing, and it takes approximately 430 liters of oxygen used to run their body functions? It means there should be constant availability of clean air to help all people on earth, but are they really getting it? The climate is changing, and the air pollution levels are increasing.

So this availability of clean air for everyone is very challenging and may also increase health risks for millions already vulnerable. Surprisingly, it is not just true for outdoors, but also indoors, because air is present everywhere, and there is no way you can get clean air without taking help from an air purifier.

What is an AirJoi Charcoal Air Purifying Bag?

What comes to your mind when you think of an air purifier? An electronic appliance or a machine? This is true because most air purifiers are gadgets like these. But the brand new AirJoi is an air-purifying bag that uses charcoal to absorb all allergens, toxins, and odors, leaving behind fresh and clean air.

The bamboo charcoal inside this air purifying bag cleans the allergens from the air. They can also get the extra moisture that is one of the biggest reasons behind the growth of mold and fungi. It helps get cleaner air, which is highly desirable for people with severe skin allergies, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, and related respiratory conditions.

Working of AirJoi Charcoal Air Purifying Bag

When we talk about global warming and climate changes, it does not only mean the outer world, as in outside the house. Many people have no idea that the appliances inside their modern houses, paint, cleaners, and fumes emitted from the buildings are responsible for air pollution. In addition to that, many activities that people do, such as using fire for cooking, using indoor heating systems, and excessive use of home appliances, also release pollutants, all of which are causing respiratory illnesses to increase.

Modern research has also proven the role of pollution in stroke, heart diseases, cognitive effects, and developmental issues, which make it more serious. Therefore, pollution is not something you can ignore because it does not affect your health immediately. People who are already immune-compromised are at high risk of developing these issues unless they do something about it.

By function, AirJoi works as an air deodorizer that uses bamboo charcoal to eliminate pollutants from the air. These charcoal granules can easily absorb the moisture in the air and pollutants and odor without using any electricity or charging. All it takes is to unwrap the bag from plastic paper and use it right away. It has a lifetime of nearly two years, with monthly recharging. If you start using it on a daily basis, your room or house will start smelling fresh and will be clean to breathe. There are no artificial fragrances or synthetic chemicals added to it, so there are no safety concerns.

Many people are unaware of the power of charcoal, but the activated bamboo charcoal serves as a natural air cleaner. The activated means the charcoal has become porous, and these pores can catch the contaminants, pollutants, and odors. So it works by capturing and absorbing the pollutants from the air, removing them, and leaving clean air behind.

How To Use AirJoi?

To use this AirJoi air purifying bag, you need no special preparation. Simply put it in any room for some days, and it will work the rest. It is not completely effortless as you may have to charge it through sunlight for a few hours, once a month. The UV rays in the sunlight help neutralize the contaminants and make them fresh to use.

This bag is fairly simple to use, just remove the plastic covering (do not remove the charcoal from the bamboo bag) and put the bamboo bag in direct sunlight to charge the charcoal interior. You can use AirJoi in your bedroom, living room, car or office, anywhere you spend a lot of time and fear that pollutants are affecting the air quality. It starts working from the minute you place it somewhere. When used smoothly, the AirJoi bag lasts for up to two years and more if you are properly following the maintenance steps.

Best About AirJoi Air Purifier

It helps remove toxic particles and contaminants from the air, making it cleaner for respiratory patients.

Removes undesirable odors from the air, leaving fresh air behind

Low risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases with controlled air quality

No side effects of paints, cleaners, and fumes

Removes extra moisture from the air and prevents mold production

Clears toxins causing issues in pets and children

Up to two years long usage

1-2 hours charging time every month

It can be used in the room, car, fridge, and anywhere.

Risks and Side Effects of AirJoi, if Any?

The AirJoi air purifying bag uses a natural charcoal in it, extracted from mambo trees. It does not use the synthetic version of charcoal that is more efficient but is not eco-friendly. The reason to use the natural alternative is to make sure this air purifier will not cause any disease in humans or pets. All it does is make the air more breathable and better, and there are no side effects associated with this product.

AirJoi vs Traditional Air Purifiers

There are so many competitors and alternative products of AirJoi air purifiers available in the market. Most of these other devices are electronic and use specialized filters to clean the air, i.e., HEPA air filter or Ozone generator.

All these devices work on different principles that are nowhere close to the AirJoi bag. One thing that you should know about electronic air filters is that you have to clean their filters every other month, or else they will stop working. It means these machines are not a one-time cost but have monthly maintenance. On the other hand, AirJoi is a one-time thing, and its recharging requires no money at all.

More importantly, the electronic air filters are way more expensive and also add electricity consumption cost, which is not true for AirJoi. You do not have to pay extra money to purchase this bamboo charcoal air purifying bag. Since there is no electricity usage, there will be no extra charges in terms of electric bills. It makes AirJoi more desirable than its competitors and offers alternative options available in the market.

AirJoi Customer Reviews

It is a relatively new product, but the AirJoi reviews shared by the customers show an immensely welcoming response to it. People are switching to this unique air purifier to save time, effort, and money. While it has helped most users, some of them were not satisfied. The reason they think it is not as good as it promises is that they were expecting it to start working as an electric device within the first few minutes of usage.

AirJoi is a natural product, and like all other natural products, it would take some time to start working. It is not an exemplary solution that will start working right away without estimating how polluted the air is. Also, if you are using it in a big room or outdoors, it would take hours to start working, as the size of an area around it is also important while estimating its benefits.

According to the official website, AirJoi is the best for small rooms with minimal furniture and stuffing. It is 100% chemical and fragrance-free and can not cause any issue to the user. There is no requirement to try it, and people of all ages, backgrounds, and setups can use it without worrying.

Where to Buy AirJoi Charcoal Bags and What’s The Price?

AirJoi is currently in stock and available for direct purchases through the official website (airjoi.com).

You may also see similar products on Amazon or at other retailers, but not every product that looks like AirJoi offers the benefits shared by this air purifying bag. Therefore, do not trust these random sellers and only buy your purifier from the official website.

Right now, the company is giving a significant discount on its purchase. You can buy as many air purifying bags as you want, for up to 50% off on the original price and free products. Read the following pricing details before confirming your order.

AirJoi Buy 2 Get 1 FREE ($39.95)

$19.99/each

One AirJoi free

Shipping charges apply

AirJoi Buy 3 Get 2 FREE ($59.95)

$19.99/each

2 AirJoi free

Shipping charges apply

AirJoi Buy 5 Get 5 FREE ($ 99.95)

$19.99/each

5 AirJoi free

FREE Shipping

AirJoi Buy 8 Get 12 FREE ($159.95)

$19.99/each

12 AirJoi free

FREE shipping

You can choose any deal that meets your needs. The payment is completed online, and once the order is confirmed, the company prepares for the dispatch. All orders are delivered within three to five business days.

If you have questions, reach out to the customer representatives through email or phone. Here is how to contact them.

Phone- (800) 673-2470

Email- [email protected]

All the orders are protected with a 30-days money-back offer. If you use AirJoi for a couple of weeks and do not see any improvement in your air quality, you are entitled to get a full refund of your money. Talk to the customer representative to know the process of refund. The money is reversed online after sending the air purifying bags (used or unused) back to the company.

A Quick Summary of AirJoi Air Purifying Bag

Read the following list of pros and cons before deciding on the AirJoi bag.

Pros

Easy to use, simple product

Improves the quality of life

Removes allergens and saves from allergic attacks

Longer shelf life

Minimal maintenance needed

Suitable for all places

Cons

Only available online

May take some days to work

Only caters to domestic orders (for now)

AirJoi Reviews – The Final Verdict

AirJoi is a natural air purifying bag filled with activated bamboo charcoal. It is simple to use and does not need any weekly or monthly maintenance. According to the official website, it is suitable for small places, rooms, or cars. There are no risks of side effects with it, and it is an eco-friendly product. If you do not want to use an electric air purifier and save yourself from changing the filters every other month, invest in this natural filter. If it fails to deliver what it promises, the company will refund you the whole order value. AirJoi is currently in stock and available for immediate deliveries. For more details or to buy AirJoi now, visit the official website here.

