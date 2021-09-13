Are Dental Veneers worth it?

When it comes to the dental world, many of us want to have that perfect smile or a set of pearly white teeth. Going to the dentist every now and then can help you maintain the integrity of your smile.

People have been adept at getting prosthetics such as veneers as well. What are veneers, you ask? How much do they cost you? Well, we’ll give an answer to your questions about prosthetic teeth in this blog, so stay tuned!

What exactly are Veneers?

In this case, you might chip a tooth or breakage or crooked teeth. Dentists suggest prosthetics, aka veneers, to help you feel more confident with your smile. Veneers are a layer of teeth made out of certain composite materials such as porcelain or a resin-like material that get fixed over your teeth.

Dental Veneers allow you to have a symmetrical set of teeth that you can show off to people you talk to.

Types of Veneers

People often tend to confuse veneers with dental implants or crowns, but they are completely different. Implants tend to cover up the whole surface of a tooth, whereas veneers cover the front of the tooth.

There are traditional veneers that require a bit of preparation beforehand. It involves griding away parts of the teeth and enamel to fit the adjusted layers. This process can hurt, and once done, you cannot go back to having normal sets of teeth under those veneers.

On the other hand, no-prep veneers do not involve the long-extensive procedure, and the alternations made to your teeth aren’t that major.

Veneers also tend to last about a decade or so and hence is quite the commitment one would need to make.

Expenditure of Veneers

Since veneers need to be replaced every 10-13 years, they can be a bit costly. In the long run, they can save you the time and money you would spend going to the dentist, but you can still expect to spend a pretty buck on them.

However, the cost of getting them could vary across different brands and dentists, so make sure you research well and decide which dentist and company will best suit this endeavour for you.

Are they Worth it?

Although they can be a bit expensive and getting through the process means enduring the painful process. People say they are a worthwhile experience for your smile.