Best Instant Loans & Payday Loans With Guaranteed Approval: Top 4 Direct Lenders for Same Day Loans to Get Quick Cash [2021]

Online loans with same-day approvals can be life-saving when you need the money urgently. They can offer financing options to give you the help you need to account for all unforeseen expenses, emergencies, and events.

So, if you’ve been looking for a platform that can guarantee you an online line with same-day approval – but are overwhelmed with which one to trust for your money matters – this article is for you! In this article, we discuss the best doors to knock at in the digital world that will always come through for you on a rainy day.

Top 4 Best Online Instant Loans With Same Day Approval:

MoneyMutual – Best For Online Instant & Same Day Loans BadCreditLoans – Best For Bad Credit Score CashUSA – Best Site For Guaranteed Loan Approval PersonalLoans – Best Interest Rate On Instant Personal Loan

How We Made The List Of Online Platforms With Same Day Loans?

To arrive at an exhaustive list, we researched and observed some of the top online lenders offering same-day loan approvals that are as efficient as they are trustworthy. Whether you need a big or small loan, they serve a wide variety of different people looking for financial assistance.

If you are a newbie to online lending sites, distinguishing between reliable and fraudulent sites is quite difficult. And as the industry grows, the number of fake businesses keeps increasing. To help you avoid this and find reliable lenders for instant loans with same-day loan approval, we created this list.

What We Looked For?

To find the best online loan companies, we looked at different factors while reviewing each organization.

Reputation: We picked lenders who have been working in the online loan industry for some time and have built up a reliable and good reputation. All the lenders mentioned in the list have great customer reviews

Credit check: We tried looking for companies that offered poor credit and no credit check loans

Funding speed: The whole point of this list is to find loans that offer same-day approvals; hence all of the companies listed below do so

Privacy and security: When dealing with online lending sites, many personal and financial information is asked for. Therefore, we only picked best same day loan companies that took security measures to protect users’ data

Best Online Instant Loans With Same Day Approval [Full Reviews]

#1. MoneyMutual – Best For Online Instant & Same Day Loans

Brand Overview

If you need a platform where you get the choice of picking a lender after checking if they are reliable, including several other positive features, MoneyMutual is the one for you. If you choose to apply for a loan on their website, you can borrow money from numerous reliable lenders as MoneyMutual connects borrowers with lenders.

The main reason MoneyMutual even exists is that the founders were shocked to find that not even 40% of Americans had the funds required to help them in emergencies. So, they saw an opportunity in the market and the company put in the effort to provide easy and quick same-day loan approvals.

The different types of loans they offer include payday loans, equity loans, and several other loans. As normal people are prone to accidents and financial mishaps, online loans with same-day approval can prove to be beneficial when someone needs an unsecured loan quickly.

People can easily apply for a loan. But first, you need to be eligible. The requirements you need to have to get approved by MoneyMutual are pretty simple as well. They are:

Monthly income of minimum $800 with steady employment status. Permanent US residency or US citizenship. Bank account to make transfer of funds. Legal identification proving you are 18 years or older.

If you cross all of these boxes, you can easily get approved for many different types of loans.

It is important to note that MoneyMutual just acts as a bridge between you and the lender. Therefore, even though they might influence some terms and conditions, most of them are chosen by the lender. Hence you should always go through them to make sure you get the best deal possible.

Pros

Quick funding time

Online loans with no in-person hassle

Completely free to use service

Easy application that processes within 5 minutes

Instant Loans going up to $5000

No credit checks or poor credit loans are available

Cons

Terms, conditions, and Interest rates are different from one lender to another

Not available in all 50 states

Highlights

Large network of Loan Lenders

MoneyMutual has over 60 online lenders with whom they work with regularly. Once you fill the online form about your information, this is used to connect you with a lender who matches your specific needs. These lenders have been working for MoneyMutual for years and have received positive reviews mostly.

Even after verifying loan requirements to match yours, there is no obligation to accept a loan as any payment is yet to be made.

Encrypted Site

Since the online form asks for personal and financial information, people are apprehensive about someone misusing their information or leaking it. Therefore, MoneyMutual’s whole website is encrypted to ensure the security of all sensitive information. They use the newest version of Norton’s 256-bit encryption to protect your data.

Clear Proceedings

This website is one of the safest and transparent ones in this article. They provide all the following specifics to finalize the loan required and transfer funds.

Interest Rate

Total money required

Terms and conditions

Any additional fee or secondary charges

Reinstallment dates

Doing so ensures that shady terms and conditions are not scamming users and everything is clear beforehand.

Informative Website

Not only is MoneyMutual’s website extremely user-friendly and hassle-free, but it also contains a library of finance content. This has multiple education resources that anyone can access.

This library is great for people getting a loan for the first time as it stops them from making rookie mistakes. It contains a lot of information on financial topics, loans and also has different financial calculators.

Quick Fund Transfer

Once your application form is approved and matches with a suitable lender, the funds are immediately transferred within one business day. Because of the fast service, MoneyMutual is great for when you need a loan with same-day approval.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual

#2. BadCreditLoans – Best For Bad Credit Score

Brand Overview

Getting a loan with a bad credit score is now simpler than ever before. With BadCreditLoans, you can get various personal loans, student loans, auto loans, and many more. Even users who might have been recently bankrupt or in heavy debt can benefit from this website.

Specifically designed for people with poor credit scores and a poor credit history, Bad Credit Loans connects users to tribal and state lenders who offer same-day loans.

The company does not lend to borrowers but uses its website, which has an algorithm that links lenders with buyers. However, why would it even be important to have the algorithm in place?

It entirely depends on leaders to decide who they want to give loans to and what type of loans they want to offer. The site shares an abundance of information with the system of both the lender and borrower, which allows it to connect suitable matches. This not only helps borrowers to find reliable lenders quickly, but lenders too, as they do not have to waste time looking for people anymore.

While you may not need the best credit, to be eligible for the loans, you must be 18 years of age or older, with a bank account and steady income. If you meet these simple requirements, you can apply for loans ranging up to $5000.

Despite providing such services on their site, it is still completely free to use. Furthermore, the website has a section of ‘How it Works’ that informs customers how to benefit from the loan funds properly. The whole process from form submission to loan approval can sometimes take less than 10 minutes.

Pros

Loans going up to $10000

Been reliable lenders from 1998

No initial fee or additional charges

Quick approval and fund transaction

The application form is sent to multiple lenders

Great customer service is available all day long

Cons

Users might need a higher credit scores for a better loan offer

They are not certified by the Better Business Bureau

Highlights

Simple process

All users have to fill a simple form on BadCreditLoans’ official site to apply for a loan. Some of their personal and financial information is sent to potential lenders through their approval, of course. Users then are sent offers by interested lenders who send their best offers. To this point, users have no obligation to accept the loan; therefore, they can decline the offer if it is not good enough.

Once both the lender and borrower are satisfied with the terms and conditions, they can sign a contract through e-consent.

Additional Services

Even if you cannot get approved for a loan through their site, BadCreditLoans also recommends additional services or other reliable third-party lenders. In addition, they advertise sites that can help you with debt relief, credit rap, and so on.

Other than this, they have a library of content that can help users make smart financial decisions.

Personal Loans

Bad Credit Loans don’t restrict users to the only type of loan. Instead, they encourage them by offering them loans for multiple different reasons. You can state any of the following reasons when applying for a loan:

Car repair and payment loan Emergency medical funds Debt repayment Rent and bill payment Mortgage payment Tax purposes

Flexible Terms and Conditions

Bad Credit Loans is flexible with customers and offers them an array of different features to choose from. The different terms include:

Free loan application with no initial fee Interest rates ranging from 6%-36% Loan funds ranging from $500 to $10000 Long repayment period, between 4 months to 4 years

The terms mentioned above are not limited to a range; therefore, users get a huge selection to negotiate the best term.

Customer Reviews

Bad Credit Loans have been praised for their no credit and bad credit check loans given through a quick, easy, and hassle-free method.

Additionally, their customers praise the site for its reliable lenders and quick funding. Although there might have been some negative comments, the majority praised the business.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BadCreditLoans

#3. CashUSA – Best Site For Guaranteed Loan Approval

Brand Overview

CashUSA is one of the most praised names in the online lending industry. They have been known to provide consumers a trustworthy and reliable solution to lending problems. It is the go-to place for online loans with same-day approvals, as they approve flexible loans by linking you with reliable lenders.

One great feature of the platform is that it provides users the opportunity to get personal loans. But what is an online personal loan?

This is a type of loan that allows the customers the ability to repay the loan in installments. This means they do not have to pay the whole amount at once but pay it over some time. This helps the borrower from extreme financial distress while paying back the loan.

To be eligible to apply for CashUSA, users must be at least 18 years old and need to be US citizens. They also need to own a bank account under their name with a steady income of a minimum of $1000 after tax. Furthermore, they will be asked to provide a valid email, house, and home address before getting approved for a loan.

To apply for the loan, you simply have to fill out a form to request a loan. This will include your personal and financial information like your name, zip code, email address, required amount, and some more detailed information.

After this, lenders will receive your application to send you offers to match your requests. Further providing you with details regarding exact fees and the interest rate they are charging. Depending on your situation, you can negotiate the terms to have a repayment period anywhere between 90 days and 60 months. Lastly, lenders can offer APR ranging from 6% to 36% based on your financial stability and other factors.

Pros

All types of credit scores are favored

The website is hassle-free and very easy to navigate

There is no fee for the application process

Encrypted site that ensures the security of data

Funds approval and transfer whiting 24 hours

Cons

Eligibility requirements might be too high, as the minimum income requirement is $1000 per month

There is no option for co-funding

Highlights

Flexible Loan Terms

Due to the lack of extensive background credit checks, bad credit holders avail a good loan offer based on their needs. CashUSA provides different flexible loan features that include:

Funds from $400 to $10000 Repayment time depending on the type of loan, from 90 days to 72 months. Different interest rates based on financial stability are 6% to 36%. Quick funding within 24 hours of approval.

These flexible loan terms make sure your experience with CashUSA is hassle-free and smooth.

Detailed Application Form

CashUSA has an easy loan process that can be completed within minutes. All you have to do to start is fill an online loan request application, and just with two steps, you can get a loan.

Even though they might have some detailed information requirements, these are necessary to match with a good lender.

Usually, the customizability factor is often missing with other lending sites due to bad and improper information collection. In order to stop this, CashUSA uses an innovative form structure to register and fill in your information.

They collect data that includes:

Employment status Contact information like phone number, email, address Account details Bank Information Income Sources Photo ID Job Title Salary Details State of Issue Zip Code Social Security Number Employment Duration Home Details

Other than this, there are some more details they ask for.

Customer Service

CashUSA has been regularly praised for having an effective and friendly customer support system. Users appreciate the service for its timely and friendly referrals. In addition, you can talk to them at any time of the day via phone, online form, or email.

However, they may not be available 24/7, But you can reach them through any of their social media accounts on Facebook, Google+, and Twitter.

Instant Funds Transfer

As online loans with same-day approvals are meant for emergencies and require immediate funding, CashUSA makes sure to make the process quick. Since it only takes a couple of minutes to approve your application, they send you offers from lenders. Once you approve the policies and terms, you can give an e-consent online to agree to the loan.

The funds will be transferred into your bank account almost instantly. Depending on the loan type, it will take less than a day for the whole process to finish, unlike other sites or physical lenders that can take weeks just to approve an application.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of CashUSA

#4. PersonalLoans – Best Interest Rate On Instant Personal Loan

Brand Overview

PersoanlLoans provides borrowers with several different loans that they can request from a variety of different lenders to choose from. In addition, they act as a middleman between the two parties to make it easier for transactions to go through.

They are a connection service. By filling and submitting your form once, you are considered by a large group of lenders. When approved, they will present you with a loan offer according to their conditions. Depending on the timing of your request and the lender, it is possible to receive the funds within 24 hours.

You can either get a loan from the platform’s lender network or use one of their other individual lenders that you recommend. Furthermore, you will be able to read the terms and policies before declining or accepting the offer.

PersonalLoans has loans available ranging from $500 going all the up to $ 35000. If your credit score is 580 or higher, you are eligible to get loan offers with good conditions and policies from some of the best and most reliable lenders. However, as lenders are the third party, their loan policies will vary; therefore, it is important to read them before accepting.

Rules and Laws that influence loans are different from state to state, which is related to the loans you can ask for from PersoanlLoans. Usually, depending on the different state you reside in, you can apply for the following loans:

Peer-to-peer loans: PersonalLoans can link you up with a reliable Peer-to-peer lender who is looking to invest. They usually ask for a credit score above 550 to qualify.

Installment Loans: Installment loans have some tricky regulations in some states, but PersonalLoans can connect you to a reliable lender that offers short-term loans that you can pay back in installments. And the best part is you do not need to have a good credit score; a score above 580 works.

Bank Personal Loan: In order to be eligible for a bank loan, you will have to have a credit score of a minimum of 580 and at least an income of $3000.

Pros

Multiple different loan types to choose from

Great place for large loans going up to $35000

Simple and hassle-free loan application process

Available in every state in the US

Loans can be used for multiple reasons

No credit checks and bad credit loans are available

Cons

Difficult eligibility requirements

Down payment is required sometimes

Highlights

No Upfront Costs

All the services offered by PersonalLoans are free of cost; they do not have any initial fee or service fee. Therefore, you can browse through loan offers to view which one suits your needs best before accepting them.

PerosnalLoans make money by charging the lender a small commission if they successfully link them with a borrower. This way, there is nothing shady going on, and Personal loans are transparent with their practices.

Multi-purpose loan

PerosnalLoans gives out loans for all purposes and occasions, including emergencies, business start-ups, home improvement projects, family vacations, unexpected bills, and many more.

Furthermore, with this website, users can get a wide array of lenders from the companies network and other third-party lenders they have worked up. Hence, you can look at multiple lenders and multiple rates before making a decision.

Easy Process

This platform is great for new borrowers, as the whole process of requesting a loan can be complete in three easy steps. Once it is done, the loan request is matched with potential lenders to find the right loan provider for you.

Privacy and Security

PersonalLoans takes multiple measures to make sure that all user data is secure. They follow all the security laws to ensure all user personal and financial information is protected.

It is normal for some online lending sites to gather your information and sell it to the highest bidder. But it does not do so, and many reliable sources have praised the site for using state-of-the-art encryption.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of PersonalLoans

FAQs On Instant Loans With Same Day Approval

Q. What To Check Before Choosing A Website Online With Same-Day Loans Approval?

Online loans with same-day approval have made life so much easier and less risky. People can use these loans in hard times and emergencies. Also, the fact that you can get the loans within 24 hours without even leaving your room is a plus point. But still, you need to consider some points before choosing a website for online sites with same-day loan approval.

Reliable Website

Giving your data and bank details to an online site is scary, so you should always use a reliable site. Therefore, it is important to check how long the company has been operating in the industry. Checking customer reviews is another way to check a company’s reputation. And if possible, make sure the address and phone number provided on the website are valid.

Free-of-Cost Service

Most of the reputable online loan services these days are free of cost services. They make no money from the borrower. So, save your money and try to avail free services offered by companies like MoneyMutual and CashUSA. These companies make money by selling leads to the lenders, so they do not have any bias towards you.

Amount Limit

Do check whether the company is offering loans of your desired amount. Each company has a limit on lending amount beyond which the lenders do not offer loans. Some reputable company and their loan limits are as follows:

$ MoneyMutual: Up to $5,000

$ PersonalLoans: Up to $35,000

$ BadCreditLoans: $5,000 – $10,000

Flexible Repayments

Most online loan services with same-day approval offer flexible repayment time ranging from 1 week to 1 month, depending on the lender’s terms. Therefore, please confirm the repayment schedule from the lender before making a deal. Because if you fail to repay the amount on the due date, you might face additional fees or legal collection action. So, tell the lender beforehand if it seems like you cannot repay the amount on the scheduled date.

Privacy and Security

The company should be transparent in its operations. You should have the complete right to know what an online loan service is sharing data with the lender. So, make sure the first thing you do is read the terms and conditions of whichever online loan service you choose to use.

Quick and Simple Process

Since our main goal is online loans with same-day approval, make sure the company guarantees you a loan approval within 24 hours. Websites like CashUSA, CreditLoan, and MoneyMutual have a very simple application process for online loans. If you fulfill their eligibility criteria, you can find a lender within minutes.

Interest Rates

Usually, people apply for loans during some sort of financial crisis. Hence, make sure you completely go through the lender’s interest rate policy before signing a deal. You can compare these rates to the market to make sure you are getting a good deal. It would be a problem if you cannot repay the interest rate, as it will keep increasing the longer you take to repay.

Q. What Are The Advantages Of Online Loans Over Conventional Personal Loans?

Bad times or emergencies are unexpected and can happen to anyone. Online loans with same-day approval provide the borrower with the advantage of getting the amount transferred to their bank accounts within a very short time. Being eligible for a conventional personal loan, you usually go through a credit check and several other terms and conditions. But if you choose online loans with same-day approval, lenders do not ask borrowers for an extensive credit check or a stable income. These terms and conditions vary from lender to lender. And that’s what makes online loans more convenient than conventional personal loans.

Q. What Are The Basic Eligibility Criteria For An Online Loan With Same-day Approval?

Followings are some basic requirements that every moneylender demands before signing a deal:

Permanent residency or citizenship of United States The borrower must have a bank account Your employment history Social security number The borrower must be 18 years or above in age You must have a stable monthly income A valid home address, phone number, and email address

Even if these conditions are met, this doesn’t mean you will get a loan for sure. Some moneylenders also do a credit check just to know your credit score. This helps them get a clearer view of whether or not they can repay their money.

Q. What Makes Me Ineligible For An Online Loan With Same-day Approval?

Most of the lenders do not have strict policies for giving out loans. But the only thing they are worried about is your ability to repay their money within the given period. So, your bank balance history and current bank balance might be the lender’s main area of interest. And if you have a comparatively poor credit history, you might become ineligible for a payday loan.

Other factors can also make you ineligible, including financial instability, low monthly income, unstable job status, etc.

Q. Are Online Instant Loan Services The Same As Banks?

No. In simple terms, banks are financial intermediaries whose prime purpose is to keep money in constant flow and make more money from this way. But, on the other hand, online instant loan services such as CashUSA, BadCreditLoans, and MoneyMutual just connect lenders and borrowers. However, all the eligibility criteria and terms are set by the lender, and these online services have no say in it.

Q. Does It Cost Anything To Use These Online Loan Services And Find A Lender?

No. Finding a lender on these online loan services is free. These companies earn money by selling leads to the lenders. Most reputable companies like MoneyMutual and CashUSA are free-of-cost services.

If any online loan companies ask for an initial fee or a service charge, we recommend not to use those sites. In addition, sites that require financial details before signing a loan agreement might be fake or fraudulent.

Q. What Is The Maximum Amount I Can Borrow From Lenders, And What Is The Average Estimated Repayment Time?

The lenders on these online loan services with same-day approval offer loans ranging from $5,000 to a maximum of $35-40,000. Repayment times can range from 1 week to 1 month. This can differ from lender to lender depending on the loan type and other things.

However, the loan amount and repayment time depend on your credit score, employment, and ability to repay the amount. These are the things that matter the most in the eyes of the lender.

Q. Do These Online Loan Services Guarantee Privacy And Safety Of Data?

In this business, sharing your personal information like name, email, bank account details is compulsory as the lender will need to transfer the amount to your bank account once the deal is done. But these details would only be shared with the lender once the deal is done and the lender accepts your request.

Furthermore, reliable online loan platforms make sure their site is safe and secure to use. They use various measures like encrypted information to ensure the privacy of user data. It is recommended to use sites that conform to applicable security laws to avoid your information getting into the wrong hands.

Q. What Can These Online Loans With Same-day Approvals Be Used For?

You can use this loan for anything. But as mentioned earlier, these are short-term loans whose amount vary from $5,000 up to a maximum of $35-40,000. And they have repayment time varying from 1 week to 1 month. So, these loans are more suitable for paying off your tuition fees, some emergency medical bills, or debts. You can even start a small business with online loans.

Additionally, as the interest rates offered on these online loans are high, it is recommended only to take them in emergencies.

Q. What Would Be The Consequences If I Fail To Repay The Loan On Time?

Usually, lenders provide flexible repayment time to borrowers. But once you fail to repay the loan amount way past the deadline, the lender will have the authority to draw money from your bank account automatically. Of course, these policies vary from lender to lender, so it doesn’t mean this will always be the case.

In some cases, borrowers can opt for a new due date or an extension on their current repayment date. Some good online lenders like PersoanlLoans.com allow this and usually only charge a small late fee or fine.

Conclusion

Online Loans with same-day approval give users a convenient and fast way of taking care of their financial needs. In order to find the best loan for your specific needs, we recommend you to go to online loan platforms like MoneyMutual, BadCreditLoans and others we have mentioned in the list above.