Canyon Country stabbing sends one to hospital

Crime scene tape surrounds a Canyon Country parking lot after a reported stabbing on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Courtesy of Austin Dave
One person was transported to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Canyon Country overnight.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a bar on 18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing victim, according to representative Franklin Lopez.

At least one person was transported to the hospital at 1:56 a.m. in unknown condition, Lopez said.

Crime scene tape could be seen around the parking lot Monday morning as sheriff’s officials worked to investigate the incident.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this story.

