Communications, energy storage on planning commission docket

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to meet Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall to address a light agenda with one hearing and the continuance of another.

Energy Storage Facility

The commission will first consider continuing a hearing for a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility sited for an empty lot abutting the Santa Clara River and residential and commercial developments on Soledad Canyon Road between Sierra Highway and Solamint Road.

Commissioners continued the hearing from their meeting last month after requesting more information about the proposed facility’s safety.

Tuesday’s continuance comes at the request of the applicant, an energy storage facility company based out of San Diego, which asked for additional time to address the commission’s questions.

The item is expected to return to the commission on Oct. 19.

Verizon Wireless communications facility

Commissioners will also consider approving a wireless communication facility for Verizon, which wants to place its equipment – including panel antennas and remote radio equipment – on an existing Southern California Edison lattice tower erected on city-owned property adjacent to the William S Hart Pony Baseball and Softball fields.

Verizon would also need to install equipment on the ground in a 374 square foot enclosure at the base of the tower.

The city has until Nov. 6 to act on the telecommunications company’s request per state law, according to a city staff report prepared for the meeting.

If approved, Verizon would need to enter into agreement with the city and Edison to execute its plan to install its wireless communications facility.

The Planning Commission meeting will be live streamed at santa-clarita.com. Comments must be submitted in-person during the meeting or in writing prior to the meeting.