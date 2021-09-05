Coroner IDs body found in Valencia parking structure

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the man found dead in a car in a Valencia parking structure Saturday morning.

Charles Baudoin, 71, of Saugus, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lt. B. Kim of the coroner’s office.

Baudoin was discovered in the parking structure of the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 2 on Tourney Road after L.A. County Fire Department personnel arrived to a rescue response call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Baudoin”s cause of death was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Kim said.