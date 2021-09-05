Coroner IDs body found in Valencia parking structure

Crime scene tape blocks the entrance of a Kaiser Permanente parking structure on Tourney Road Saturday following reports of a body discovered inside. September 04, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the man found dead in a car in a Valencia parking structure Saturday morning. 

Charles Baudoin, 71, of Saugus, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lt. B. Kim of the coroner’s office. 

Baudoin was discovered in the parking structure of the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 2 on Tourney Road after L.A. County Fire Department personnel arrived to a rescue response call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.  

Baudoin”s cause of death was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Kim said. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS