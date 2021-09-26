Crash into power pole stalls traffic on Sierra Highway

Edison works to fix a downed power pole after a traffic collision on Sierra Highway on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Sunday morning traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a power pole in Newhall stalled traffic on Sierra Highway throughout the day.

The incident was first reported around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

One person was transported to a local area hospital as a result of the collision in unknown condition, Sims added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene, working with Southern California Edison to divert traffic off of Sierra Highway and onto Highway 14 as Edison worked through the day to repair the pole, according to sheriff’s Lt. James Royal.

Sierra Highway remained shut down into the afternoon, with sheriff’s officials unsure of when it would reopen. However, no power outages were reported as a result of the incident.

Law enforcement shut down Sierra Highway as Edison works to fix a downed power pole after a traffic collision on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS