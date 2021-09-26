Crash into power pole stalls traffic on Sierra Highway

A Sunday morning traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a power pole in Newhall stalled traffic on Sierra Highway throughout the day.

The incident was first reported around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

One person was transported to a local area hospital as a result of the collision in unknown condition, Sims added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene, working with Southern California Edison to divert traffic off of Sierra Highway and onto Highway 14 as Edison worked through the day to repair the pole, according to sheriff’s Lt. James Royal.

Sierra Highway remained shut down into the afternoon, with sheriff’s officials unsure of when it would reopen. However, no power outages were reported as a result of the incident.