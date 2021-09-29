Detectives investigate baby’s injuries

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to a home on the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country shortly after 3 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We were dispatched at 3 (a.m.), we were on scene at 3:07 a.m., regarding a call for cardiac arrest,” Lopez said. “The patient was transported at 3:22 a.m.”

An official with the Special Victims Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation, as well as the fact that no arrests had been made and that the investigation was ongoing.

Detectives declined to discuss the nature of the injuries at this time.

The baby is being treated at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.