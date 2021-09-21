Emigrant Fire near Pyramid Lake held to 255 acres, 70% containment

Officials with the Angeles National Forest announced Monday evening that although it had quickly spread when first ignited, firefighters have been able to hold the #EmigrantFire to 255 acres and 70% containment.

“The fire is burning in a northerly direction, east of Interstate 5 and north of the Vista Del Lago overpass, which is east of Pyramid Lake,” Angeles Forest officials said in their latest update at 5 p.m. “The fire remains a potential threat to a high-pressure natural gas line, power transmission lines, homes in the area as well as interstate commerce on Interstate 5.”

Since the blaze broke out on Friday afternoon as the result of a big rig fire on the northbound Vista Del Lago exit on Interstate 5 near Pyramid Lake, a total of 300 personnel have been working to continually extinguish hotspots and improve firelines around the fire.

The crews of fire engines, hand crews, fire dozers and water tenders on the ground were supported by air tankers, super scoopers and helicopters throughout the weekend in order to attack the blaze.

“All lanes of Interstate 5 are open. However, Vista Del Lago Road and both exits remain closed,” read the Monday night statement. “However, motorists are asked to exercise extreme caution in the area, since firefighting efforts and helicopters are visible from the interstate and may cause distractions to the motoring public.”

The firefighting resources that managed last week’s Route Fire — which burned 464 acres over the course of five days near Interstate 5 at Templin Highway — are now working to clear up any remaining “smoldering” vegetation in that fire’s containment area, while other firefighters from various outside states have been called in to assist with the Emigrant Fire, as well as others in the Southland, officials said.

“Brief critical fire weather conditions are forecast for Tuesday due to low relative humidity, temperatures in the low 90’s and wind gusts to 25 mph,” the Monday incident report for the Emigrant Fire read.

The fire is named “Emigrant” since the location was near Emigrant Landing Day Use Area at Pyramid Lake.