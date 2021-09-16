Fire breaks out in Valencia office building

A fire broke out in an office building in Valencia early Thursday morning before quickly being contained by firefighters.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 a.m. in an office building on the 25100 block of Anza Drive, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire and got to work containing the blaze, Peters said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two office units in the building, Peters added.

Crews remained on the scene around 8:30 a.m. doing mop-up, according to Peters.