Fire breaks out in Valencia office building

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A fire broke out in an office building in Valencia early Thursday morning before quickly being contained by firefighters.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 a.m. in an office building on the 25100 block of Anza Drive, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire and got to work containing the blaze, Peters said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two office units in the building, Peters added.

Crews remained on the scene around 8:30 a.m. doing mop-up, according to Peters.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS