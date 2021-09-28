Ford Mustang Mach-E GT tests its quarter-mile mettle

For one of the biggest automakers in the world that played a pivotal role in bringing private transportation to the masses with the Model T, Ford has taken a long time to launch its first all-electric model. Much to the dismay of its rivals, the Mustang Mach-E is as good as everyone thought it would be and marked a significant step in electrification for the company after its launch last year.

Unfortunately, Ford gave in to the sudden crossover trend and made the Mach-E a subcompact crossover. But, the Mustang moniker in its name does hint at the performance on offer.

The Mach-E is based on an all-new platform dubbed the Global Electrified 1 (GE1) which is based on the C2 platform, a far cry from the purpose-built Mustang platform. Although Ford offers plenty of powertrain configurations from a modest 266 hp to 346 hp, the model everyone is interested in is the GT Performance model which gets a dual-motor setup that pushes out 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque through all four wheels, reaching 60 MPH in just 3.5 seconds according to Ford.

But, the all-important quarter-mile figure is finally revealed thanks to a customer who took his brand new Rapid Red Metallic Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, the range-topping model to the Cedar Falls Motorsports Park in Iowa. It must be noted that the Performance Edition gets sticky Pirelli tires, adaptive dampers, and more torque compared to the regular GT.

Before the run, the battery was at 72% and the tire pressures were set at 39-42 psi. The Mach-E GT crossed the quarter-mile in just 12.657 seconds at 100.02 MPH. The 0-60 MPH time was recorded at 3.89 seconds, which is slightly slower than the manufacturer’s claimed time of 3.5 seconds.

The detailed track splits from the run:

Quarter-Mile: 12.657 seconds @ 100.02 MPH

1000 feet: 10.433 seconds

1/8 Mile: 8.03 seconds @ 86.67 MPH

330 feet: 5.26 seconds

60 feet: 1.99 seconds

The owner also used a Dragy speed tracking device which measured:

0-10 MPH: 0.58 seconds

0-20 MPH: 1.20 seconds

0-30 MPH: 1.80 seconds

0-40 MPH: 2.44 seconds

0-50 MPH: 3.21 seconds

0-60 MPH: 4.12 seconds

0-60 MPH (with 1 ft rollout): 89 seconds

Soon after, the owner did another acceleration run on the road which reduced the 0-60 MPH time to 3.78 seconds, very close to Ford’s claimed figure.

Compared to rivals, the Tesla Model Y Performance is still the fastest with a 0-60 MPH time of 3.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.1 seconds at 113 MPH. But, the Mach-E GT does come close, and in ideal conditions, it might even beat the Tesla.

Although the owner did multiple runs for consistency, the trap speed of 100 MPH is on the lower side since most mid-12 second runs will be at speeds closer to 110 MPH. Nevertheless, the Mach-E GT didn’t disappoint, and arguably, there’s still more performance left. Being an EV, the low speed could be because of a governor or some failsafe to avoid overheating. The owner did put everything in full attack mode and switched off the “Unbridled Extend” mode which is designed for track day consistency.

The slower 0-60 MPH time compared to Ford’s claim also suggests it can do better, given the right conditions. The quarter-mile time puts the Mach-E GT in the same ballpark as the latest Ford Mustang Mach 1 and the Mustang GT, making it a true Mustang with regards to performance and straight-line speed. The figures also make the Mach-E GT the fastest SUV in its range.

In total, there are 5 trim levels to choose from starting with the base Select model at $43,995 to the range-topping GT Performance at $66,000. There are two battery packs to choose from ranging from 68 kWh to 88 kWh for a maximum range of 305 miles. All the base models get a single motor setup that produces 266 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, propelling the Mach-E to 60 MPH in under 6 seconds. Adding a second motor for all-wheel drive will bump the power up to 346 hp and 423 lb-ft of torque, edging closer to a 5 second 0-60 MPH time.

The batteries can be charged using a Ford mobile charger that comes with the Mach-E and charges up to 80 percent overnight with a 240-volt setup. Models with the bigger 75.7 kWh battery also support up to 115 kW DC fast charging, while the 98.8 kWh models can charge at 150 kW.

Unfortunately, the Mach-E struggles when you take it on a set of twisties and is far from being a “Mustang”. But, because of the floor-mounted batteries and the clever all-wheel-drive system, it handles better than most crossovers in its segment. The Performance Edition is even more capable thanks to sticky rubber and an upgraded suspension setup.

As you’d expect from a modern crossover EV, the Mach-E gets plenty of modern features like a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.5-inch infotainment display with the latest iteration of Ford’s Sync software, wireless charging, navigation, a premium 10-speaker audio system, and more. With comfortable seating for 5 passengers, the Mach-E is also a very capable family crossover. Cargo space is also impressive at 29 cubic feet with the seats up and 60 with the seats down.

The Mustang Mach-E also gets all the latest safety and driver assistance tech you’d expect in a modern EV, although it is limited to the higher trims as optional packages.

Unlike conventional IC engines, electric motors put down their power differently. Right from the moment the motor starts spinning, it is able to deliver maximum available torque, giving EVs excellent launch capabilities. Torque vectoring is also another advantage, especially in models like the Mach-E GT which uses a dual motor setup with one on each axle. Delivering the right amount of power and torque at the right time will substantially improve response.



With all the modern tech and excellent performance, the Mustang Mach-E is one of the better options if you’re considering an EV crossover. Although it is limited in terms of range and performance compared to rivals like the Tesla Model Y, it does have a few tricks up its sleeves like the capable infotainment, powerful dual-motor setup, and a conventional design that will appeal to a wider audience.