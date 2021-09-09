Gun found on Hart High campus, four students arrested

After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take them into custody Wednesday.

Officials at the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed on Thursday that the gun was in the student’s possession while on campus, and that three other students — two boys and two girls in total — were also arrested in connection to the investigation.

According to Principal Jason d’Autremont, the investigation began when administrators learned through their anonymous tip line that a student was seen in a photo on social media in possession of a firearm.

“We received a text tip through our Student Care Line from an anonymous person of a social media post that depicted a Hart High School student with a firearm and spray paint can,” said d’Autremont on Thursday. Site staff then contacted the campus’ school resource officer, Deputy Javier Guzman. “Through the SCV Sheriff’s Station, they effectively located the weapon and it was taken.”

The principal confirmed that administrators believe the photo had been taken off campus.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed the incident and four arrests, but said the matter remained under investigation.

“I do want to thank (the tipster) that used the student care line,” said d’Autremont. “Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to act on this incident.”

The principal thanked law enforcement personnel for teaming up with administrators to act swiftly and effectively, and said the priority of the school has always been to keep students safe.

Those who were arrested were all minors, and therefore their names will not be released by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.