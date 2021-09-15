Hazmat called to traffic collision

First responders closed a Valencia Industrial Center intersection for a majority of the afternoon on Tuesday due to a two-vehicle collision causing diesel fuel to spill into a nearby drain.
The report of the collision was received at 1:43 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue Scott and Avenue Stanford, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
When officials arrived on the scene, they found the two vehicles — a jackknifed big rig and smaller work truck — had collided in the intersection and that the 18-wheeler was leaking fuel, according to Murillo.
“Our (Health Hazardous Materials Division) was there because there was a fuel spillage,” said Murillo. “There was a small amount of diesel fuel spilling into the storm drain.”
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
As of 4 p.m., the intersection remained closed off to most through traffic as responders on the scene worked to clean the spill and vehicles from the road.