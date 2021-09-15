Hazmat called to traffic collision

First responders closed a Valencia Industrial Center intersection for a majority of the afternoon on Tuesday due to a two-vehicle collision causing diesel fuel to spill into a nearby drain.

The report of the collision was received at 1:43 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue Scott and Avenue Stanford, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Personnel respond to the intersection of Ave. Scott and Ave. Stanford following reports of two commercial vehicles colliding on Tuesday. Bobby Block/The Signal.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found the two vehicles — a jackknifed big rig and smaller work truck — had collided in the intersection and that the 18-wheeler was leaking fuel, according to Murillo.

“Our (Health Hazardous Materials Division) was there because there was a fuel spillage,” said Murillo. “There was a small amount of diesel fuel spilling into the storm drain.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

As of 4 p.m., the intersection remained closed off to most through traffic as responders on the scene worked to clean the spill and vehicles from the road.