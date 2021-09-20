Henry Mayo’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 166

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported another death related to COVID-19 Monday.

The most recent death brings the hospital’s total since the onset of the pandemic to 166, while the Santa Clarita Valley has had a total of 327 deaths, according to the most recent data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, 25 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,496 patients discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 996

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,445,121

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 6

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 25,838

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,053

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 20: 25, with 1,496 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 51, 41 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 35,178

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Sept. 19: 327

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Sept. 12: 76.6%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Sept. 12: 72.8%