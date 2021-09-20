Henry Mayo’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 166

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported another death related to COVID-19 Monday.

The most recent death brings the hospital’s total since the onset of the pandemic to 166, while the Santa Clarita Valley has had a total of 327 deaths, according to the most recent data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, 25 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,496 patients discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 996

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,445,121

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 6

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 25,838

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,053

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 20: 25, with 1,496 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 51, 41 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 35,178

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Sept. 19: 327

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Sept. 12: 76.6%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Sept. 12: 72.8%

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

