HerpaGreens Reviews: Real Ingredients or Scam Side Effects?

Unexplained fever, mouth blisters, fatigue, pain when passing urine, and lack of appetite are some of the signs and symptoms of herpes. There is also a lot of stigma herpes attacks the healthy cells in the body by killing them.

There is HSV-1 and HVS-2. HVS-1 is spread through physical activities like kissing, sharing food, or sharing lipstick or lip balm, while HSV-2 is spread through sexual activity. There are two types of herpes – HSV-1 is spread through general interaction like kissing, sharing. There is a lot of conventional medication for herpes treatment. The pharmaceutical industry has spent over 5 billion dollars on medication over many years. A new 100% natural supplement has been launched using ingredients that are available in the kitchen and are used on a day-to-day basis. This new product is HerpaGreens.

About HerpaGreens

HerpaGreens is a 100% natural composition of antioxidants that have been ground into a powder. The supplement comes in powder form. The 4 major ingredients have been mixed with another additional 57 ingredients, including herbs, vegetables, fruits, prebiotics, probiotics, and potent vitamins resulting in a potent product. The formula destroys the virus that causes herpes from the roots, blocks the spread of the virus, and strengthens the body’s immunity both internally and externally.

Ingredients

HerpaGreens major ingredients have undergone a lot of tests, research, and verification and have been proven clinically able to kill the herpes virus. While the composition contains a variety of ingredients, below are the main and most crucial ones:

– Resveratrol is a naturally occurring compound found in some plants like the fermented skin in grapes, wine, red applied blueberries, mulberry, raspberries, and peanuts. This ingredient is high in antioxidants, reduces the abnormal growths on the human body, especially on the skin and the vagina, is an effective anti-virus, and reduces infections on the skin like psoriasis. Further studies on resveratrol show that this ingredient regulates lipid levels, enhances long life, and acts against the growth of some cancer cells. Curcumin – Curcumin is 100% composition in turmeric root herb, which was first grown in India and Asian countries. The dominant yellow color in turmeric is curcumin. This ingredient is often used as a food color or used as a dye. Curcumin helps reduce susceptibility to STDs and HIV, the spread of viruses in the genital area, reduces pain in arthritis and is an anti-inflammatory, reduces occurrence and severity of any infections. A paste made of a mixer of turmeric and water can be applied directly to the sores to stop the pain.

– Quercetin is found in plants and foods and plants such as onions, red wine, apples, green tea, ginkgo root, berries, etc. Buckwheat tea contains the highest quantity of quercetin. Quercetin also contains virucidal properties. This ingredient inhibits HSV-1 and HSV virus. Studies show that the antiviral benefits which are effective in oral and general herpes. Quercetin should be taken orally to reduce pain, supports a healthy bladder from diabetes and infection. Reishi, Maitake and Shiitake Mushrooms – Reishi, Maitake, and Shitake are found in North America, Europe, and China, and some were grown as fungus. These are varieties of mushrooms that are combined to produce a potent combination product. Reishi mushrooms grow like a fungus. Shiitake Mushrooms are normally found on the bark of oak trees, while Maitake mushrooms are found in remote rainforests and are known for reducing tumors and enhancing the immune system. These mushrooms help the body maintain a healthy immune system and are used as an anti-aging agent and catalyst. These mushrooms play a big role in the treatment of herpes.

– Reishi, Maitake, and Shitake are found in North America, Europe, and China, and some were grown as fungus. These are varieties of mushrooms that are combined to produce a potent combination product. Reishi mushrooms grow like a fungus. Shiitake Mushrooms are normally found on the bark of oak trees, while Maitake mushrooms are found in remote rainforests and are known for reducing tumors and enhancing the immune system. These mushrooms help the body maintain a healthy immune system and are used as an anti-aging agent and catalyst. These mushrooms play a big role in the treatment of herpes. Pomegranate – Pomegranate is a fruit high in vitamin C and was originally grown in the Mediterranean. This ingredient is extracted from the seeds of the fruits and is high in antiviral and antibacterial properties, has anti-inflammatory properties, enhances the body’s immune system, and inhibits plaque formation in the body.

– Pomegranate is a fruit high in vitamin C and was originally grown in the Mediterranean. This ingredient is extracted from the seeds of the fruits and is high in antiviral and antibacterial properties, has anti-inflammatory properties, enhances the body’s immune system, and inhibits plaque formation in the body. Beetroot – Beetroot was first grown around the coasts of the Mediterranean. This ingredient is good for the immune system and effectively cleans the blood from any virus and other toxins.

How does HerpaGreens work

Upon intake of the HerpaGreens supplement, the attack on the two viruses HSV-1 and HSV-2, starts to take effect. The supplement reduces the growth and spread of the virus naturally and stops the spread to the face, private parts, and the rest of the body. HerpaGreens boosts the body’s immunity system naturally to flush out all traces of the hidden cells. The product locates the virus at the root level to flush out and destroy the virus from the DNA system to avoid duplication and spread. The product also supplies the body with essential nutrients to strengthen immunity.

How to use Herpa Greens

· Suitable for both men and women.

· Not to be consumed by children.

· Results may vary from one individual to another.

· Keep in a cool and dry place away from light.

· Consumed daily or as directed.

· Consult the doctor if on other medication.

· Avoid any unprotected sexually-related activity while taking the supplement. This will allow maximum absorption of the product in the body.

· Suitable for non-vegetarians and vegetarians.

· No prescription is necessary.

· Store away from children.

Dosage

Users should take one scoop of HerpaGreens supplement daily without fail. This scoop can be added to a smoothie, water, or any other suitable beverage to maximize digestion and absorption.

Benefits of HerpaGreens

Relieves painful sores and blisters: The supplement eliminates blisters and sores caused by the herpes virus within two days of consuming the product.

The supplement eliminates blisters and sores caused by the herpes virus within two days of consuming the product. Weight loss : some of the ingredients in the product have a weight loss effect, thereby helping users lose unwanted fat and weight while using the product.

: some of the ingredients in the product have a weight loss effect, thereby helping users lose unwanted fat and weight while using the product. Less infection or reinfection : once both partners are on the supplement, there should be no fear of re-infecting and infecting the partners.

: once both partners are on the supplement, there should be no fear of re-infecting and infecting the partners. Kills both the HSV-1 and HSV-2 herpes : The product eliminates the strains of the viruses.

: The product eliminates the strains of the viruses. Strengthens immunity: The product not only kills the Herpes viruses but also strengthens the immune system. This has been clinically proven to eliminate 97% of the symptoms of herpes.

Anti-inflammatory: HerpaGreens has very potent anti-inflammatory properties which reduce inflammation and pain in the body.

HerpaGreens has very potent anti-inflammatory properties which reduce inflammation and pain in the body. Improved mental health: An attack of the herpes virus may cause depression, stress, anxiety, and many other mental health issues. This product helps users get out of such situations.

Side Effects of HerpaGreens

There are no known side effects from consuming HerpaGreens.

Purchase and Price of HerpaGreens

HerpaGreens is only available for order and purchase through the manufacturer’s online platform. Currently, there is a discounted offer for purchase in different packages as follow:

30 days supply at $79.00 per jar and shipping charges of $9.95.

90 day supply at $59.00 per jar and shipping charges of $9.95.

180 day supply at $49.00 per jar and shipping charges of $9.95.

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy of Herpa Greens

The manufacturer has in place a 100% money-back guarantee should a user be dissatisfied with the product. This guarantee is in place for 60 days from the date of delivery. However, payment will be made less shipping charges. This refund should be made through the manufacturer’s online platform.

FAQ’s

Q: How is the supplement consumed?

A: A single scoop of HerpaGreen is the recommended dosage and can be added to a beverage, water, smoothie, or any other liquid.

Q: Is there any effect or risk of mixing the supplement with other conventional medicines?

A: No. There has been no known report of any contraindication, but one should first seek a doctor’s opinion before consuming the product.

Q: How long will the results take to be seen or felt in the body?

A: Being a natural composition, the supplement starts working immediately, but the physical results may take about two weeks to be seen. Internally, the sores will start healing immediately.

Q: How long will the shipping take from the date of purchase?

A: The shipping may take 5-8 working days from the date of payment. However, a tracking number is provided for tracking purposes. In case of any delays, this is communicated to the purchaser.

Pros of HerpaGreens

· Free from any addictive substances.

· Free from chemicals, toxins, pesticides.

· Safe to use.

· No restrictive diet is necessary.

· Non-GMO and no allergens.

· Gluten-free, soy-free, vegan friendly, and dairy-free.

· Made in a GMP-certified laboratory in the U. S.

Cons of HerpaGreens

HerpaGreens being naturally produced, there is no controversial report arising from the consumption of the product.

Conclusion

HerpGreens helps users take care of a very intimate part of the body, thereby reducing shame and embarrassment. There is no need to avoid going to the doctor to seek treatment. The treatment is available in a jar and is only an online order away.