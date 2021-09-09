​KeraGenis Review: Does This Nail Fungus Supplement Works?

As people age they become more susceptible to getting certain infections. Nail fungus is one of these infections. While this infection affects people of all ages, older people tend to be predisposed to get it. Older people can get it because of slowed nail growth, reduced blood circulation, and weakened immunity. The general population is predisposed to get this fungal infection when they expose their nails to moist conditions, especially in public spaces like swimming pools. While these infections are difficult to treat, KerGenis promises to give a permanent solution to this recurring problem.

What is KeraGenis?

The manufacturer states that KeraGenis is a supplement derived from 17 years of research in nail fungus and treatment. They painstakingly went through the process of discovering plant nutrients and vitamins that work from within to eradicate nail fungus and prevent it from recurring. Made from pure and natural ingredients, this supplement states it works from the inside to affect the outside infection.

The manufacturer states that most home remedies and over-the-counter medication only treat the infection momentarily but it always comes back. This understanding is what got the manufacturer to research a method of getting nutrients that strengthen the body and get it to fight the infection while preventing future occurrence. KeraGenis is the product that fulfills this task. The manufacturer states that the product was made to eradicate nail fungus at an affordable cost to everyone easily.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Click Here to Buy KeraGenis From The Official Website

Components

The manufacturer does not give much detail about the ingredients they have put together to make this supplement. They, however, give a list of ingredients that combined make up this powerful supplement that can eradicate foot fungus. These ingredients include curcumin, garlic, pomegranate, Cat’s claw, and Quercetin. Curcumin is an anti-inflammatory compound found in turmeric, a popular herb with various uses. Beyond its anti-inflammatory capacity, it also has antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it an ideal compound for use in this supplement.

Garlic is a readily available spice known widely for its antibiotic ability. Its active compound, Allicin, has antifungal and antibacterial properties and has diverse use in the medical field to treat various conditions. Pomegranate has polyphenols on its rind that actively fight fungi, making this ingredient another useful component to include here.

Cat’s claw is a herb obtained from a tropical plant that has become popular for managing various conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. It also has great use in boosting immunity. Finally, Quercetin is a polyphenol present in various plants. Kale, red onions, and various fruits have this compound in good quantity. The compound exhibits strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to promote proper bodily function.

KeraGenis Functions

KeraGenis uses a unique formula that combines natural ingredients that have antifungal properties with other ingredients that strengthen the body, enabling it to defend itself against opportunistic infections. Ingredients like garlic and curcumin are world-renowned for their antifungal properties. Garlic has powerful natural antibiotic properties that are used in the medical sphere to strengthen the body and help it fight various infections. The formula uses safe ingredients found in everyday life and combines them in potent doses to create a supplement that gets rid of the fungus in months.

(AMAZING DISCOUNT) Get KeraGenis For Nail Fungus For The Lowest Price Here

Using KeraGenis

This supplement is a natural product that uses plant-based compounds to fight off foot fungus. It works hand in hand with proper self-care tips that the manufacturer gives users to help them live lives free of recurring fungal infections. Some of the healthcare tips include wearing breathable socks that allow the feet to have proper air circulation, properly drying feet after a bath or after getting wet, avoiding being barefoot in moist places that are a public space like swimming pools, and avoiding homemade remedies as they do not work.

Dosage

The manufacturer packs 60 pills in one bottle that will take a client 30 days to finish. That means someone should take two pills a day without exceeding the recommended dosage. Further instructions can be found on the packaging upon purchase.

KeraGenis Safety Standards

The manufacturer states that they took special care to have an FDA-approved facility as well as have GMP certification. They also went to great lengths to source ingredients free of chemicals and modification. They source these ingredients from local farms that grow organic products. They then take those ingredients through a thorough production process, keeping away from any habit of forming additives, stimulants, and toxins. All production takes place in the US, ensuring the product follows strict standards.

The product is prepared under a sterile and constantly disinfected environment to ensure it remains safe for human consumption. Furthermore, the manufacturer ensures the product gets its ingredients manufactured in precise amounts to maintain its efficacy.

MUST SEE: “Shocking New KeraGenis Report – This May Change Your Mind”

KeraGenis Benefits

KeraGenis is manufactured to give the most benefit to its end consumer. It promises to deliver a safe product free of toxins and harmful additives. It offers a pure product to the consumer that is said to be 100 percent effective in defeating foot fungus. It also comes backed up by a money-back guarantee to shelter the consumer should they feel it has not worked for them. The manufacturer also gives a list of strategies to aid someone to live a fungus-free and healthy lifestyle protecting their general health from infection.

Shipping and Cost

The manufacturer gives consumers three pricing options to choose from. Every option delivers value, with the more one buys, the more they save. The options include one bottle, a three-bottle pack, and a six-bottle pack. The one bottle pack costs $69, offering the user 30 days’ worth of supply. The three-bottle pack is the popular pack and goes for $177, bringing the price down to $59 per bottle. The six-bottle pack gives the best value as it is priced at $294, putting the price per bottle down to $49.

The manufacturer offers free shipping within the US for every pack the consumer will buy. Shipping to other regions like Canada, New Zealand, Australia, UK, and Ireland costs $15.95. Shipping will automatically start as soon as the client has confirmed their shipping address and paid up. The client gets an email with their tracking number within 60 hours of payment. Shipment to the US takes between 5-7 days for doorstep delivery, while shipping to the other regions takes 10-15 days. A customer contact email is available in case of any concerns about a requested product.

Refunds

The manufacturer offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee to safeguard the consumer against spending their money and not getting a product that works for them. They allow a consumer to return the product within 60 days of purchase, whereupon they will get a total refund. They also state they give refunds even if the consumer has used all the pills in the bottle and still hasn’t experienced any positive changes.

All the consumer has to do is return the bottles in the original package it was sent in. The return address is listed on the manufacturer’s official website. The consumer only has to make sure they are still within the 60 days return policy and not after. Once the package gets to the company, it is processed and payment is refunded. The consumer ought to be aware they will cater for the return shipping cost.

==> Special Discount: Order Today With Best Price And Special Offers <==

FAQs

How long does it take for a consumer to receive their product?

Product delivery depends solely on client location. Clients within the US should expect their packages at their doorstep within 5-7 days of purchasing. Clients outside the US can expect their packages within 10-15 days after purchase.

How long should one use the product before results start to show?

The manufacturer asks the consumer to use the product for at least one and a half months to see results. If they don’t see results, they can always return the product within 60 days of purchase. Supplements work differently from standard prescriptions, which start to show results hours after ingestion. Supplements work in sync with the body, using natural ingredients to bring healing to the body.

Are there any discounts a client can grab for cost savings?

The company has created a cost-saving discount package for all its pricing models. They have a single bottle purchase discounted by $30, a three-bottle pack discounted by $120, and a six-bottle pack discounted by $300. The more one purchases, the more they can save on the cost. The manufacturer also advises consumers to buy the six-bottle pack to stock up because of fluctuating stocks that sometimes get finished impromptu. It takes several months to restock.

ALSO READ: KeraGenis Customer Reviews and Testimonials: Does It Work For Everyone?

Conclusion

Foot fungus brings discomfort to anyone who gets it. It makes the nails brittle, discolor, break off, and have a foul smell. It makes nails unsightly. It takes someone’s self-confidence and makes them so self-aware they are constantly on edge. It can also affect a person’s life by negatively affecting their health and causing other complications to arise. Some people get other infections from the seemingly simple foot fungus. People prone to complications are like those who have a preexisting diabetes condition. That is why it is necessary to fight fungus with all one has. KeraGenis seeks to fight this battle on foot fungus and defeat it completely.