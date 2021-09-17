Marhevka, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The Canyon in Santa Clarita

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will be playing at The Canyon in Santa Clarita Friday at 8 p.m. Glen Marhevka, the band’s trumpeter and Santa Clarita native, will be performing on stage Friday night.

“It’s going to be a super fun, high-energy show,’ Marhevka said of Friday, which is also his birthday. “I’m excited to be playing in my hometown on my actual birthday, which is cool. I have a lot of family and friends there.”

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, a contemporary swing revival band, has sold millions of copies of its songs and played the halftime show at the 1999 Super Bowl, among other successes. The band will play notable songs like “Go Daddy-O” Friday night among other songs, he said.

“Lately we’ve been playing songs from all of our different albums, so like if anybody has a specific album that they really like they’ll most likely hear some stuff from that,” said Marhevka, a Hart High School graduate.

The band will also play a cover of a song from Disney’s “The Jungle Book.”

“We’re starting to work in some new songs,” he said, though he was unsure if they’d play new songs live.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will also play The Canyon in Agoura Hills on Saturday.

For more information about the show, visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call 855-645-5006.