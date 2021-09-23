Master Chorale to host ‘Cabaret and Cabernet’ benefit Oct. 16

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event: Cabaret and Cabernet. The theme this year is “Another Opening, Another Show. Broadway is back, and so are we!”

This event will showcase talent from the chorale, performing music from the Great White Way. Guests will be treated to an evening of food, wine and music. This will be the first live event presented by the chorale since 2020.

“We are thrilled to be bringing live music to our community again,” said Steven Applegate, the event’s artistic director. “We are coming together for the benefit of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, and there is no better way to celebrate our return than with the music of Broadway. It will be a very special evening to support what we are planning for the chorale’s next chapter.”

The event is to be held at the Bridgeport Clubhouse on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $125 for individuals, or $1,500 for a premium table for eight guests. There will also be a silent auction, live auction and raffle. Tickets may be purchased at SCMasterChorale.org.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, visit SCMasterChorale.org.