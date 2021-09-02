Mission Opera to perform at The Main

News release

On the weekend of Sept. 10-12, Mission Opera will be presenting two short comedy operas at The Main. The performances are Sept. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m.

“For the last year and one half we have been producing wonderfully creative videos,” said a statement from Mission Opera. “In June we give performances outside in the parking lot of First Methodist Church on Bouquet Canyon. We are excited to again be performing live and for the first time at The Main, since we are based in Santa Clarita.”

“The Old Maid and the Thief” will be performed in Its original English, with subtitles in Spanish. Rich Caparella of KUSC radio will be the narrator between the scenes.

“El Telefono,” originally “The Telephone,” will be sung in the first Spanish translation.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3yG4S1q.