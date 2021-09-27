One person injured in reported Valencia gas explosion

First responders were called to the scene of a reported gas explosion in Valencia on Monday.

The call was first received at 10:38 a.m. on the 24800 block of Avenue Rockefeller in the Valencia Industrial Center.

Deputies called to the scene of an explosion in Valencia on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal

“The call came in as a gas explosion,” said Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson. “Unit has nothing showing — there was no fire.”

Ferguson added that they did have one patient requiring transport to the hospital.

As units arrived on the scene, employees could be seen gathered in the parking lot behind the buildings of the industrial area.

Employees stand outside the building were the explosion reportedly occurred on Monday. Bobby Block /The Signal

The incident is, as of the initial report, being deemed an “industrial accident,” according to Deputy Morgan Artiaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

There is no danger to the public, Artiaga said.

The cause of the reported gas explosion remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.