One transported after vehicle flips into ditch

One person was transported to the hospital after a pickup truck flipped over in Castaic on Tuesday.

The crash was first reported on northbound Interstate 5, north of Hasley Canyon Road, shortly after 11 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

A pickup truck flipped off Interstate 5 into a ditch in Castaic on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

First-arriving units on the scene found a single pickup truck that had flipped into a ditch, with all occupants out of the vehicle, Narvaez said.

One patient was transported to the hospital at 11:25 a.m. as a result of the incident, according to Fire Department representative Franklin Lopez.

The driver appeared to have sustained a head injury, but was conscious and breathing as he was loaded into the back of an ambulance.