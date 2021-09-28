One transported after vehicle flips into ditch

A pickup truck flipped off Interstate 5 into a ditch in Castaic on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was transported to the hospital after a pickup truck flipped over in Castaic on Tuesday.

The crash was first reported on northbound Interstate 5, north of Hasley Canyon Road, shortly after 11 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

A pickup truck flipped off Interstate 5 into a ditch in Castaic on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

First-arriving units on the scene found a single pickup truck that had flipped into a ditch, with all occupants out of the vehicle, Narvaez said.

One patient was transported to the hospital at 11:25 a.m. as a result of the incident, according to Fire Department representative Franklin Lopez.

The driver appeared to have sustained a head injury, but was conscious and breathing as he was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

A pickup truck flipped off Interstate 5 into a ditch in Castaic on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS