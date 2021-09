The Santa Clarita Planning Commission cancelled its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall.

“We forecast two meetings per month, but often only have one of those due to the readiness of the items,” said Jason Crawford, the city’s planning manager. “This is just a standard cancellation of the unnecessary meeting.”

The next regular meeting of the Planning Commission is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall.