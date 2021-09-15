Rapper under investigation for alleged battery

Los Angeles rapper Blueface is under investigation for a suspected felony battery that occurred Sunday in the San Fernando Valley.

The rapper and his friends were seen in a video posted to TMZ appearing to attack a club employee at the Skinny Lounge in North Hollywood.

Detective Dan Fournier of the L.A. Police Department’s North Hollywood station said a police report has been filed and that the matter is under investigation.

While Fournier confirmed Blueface was involved in the incident, he said detectives are reviewing the video to determine who did what.

“We know he was involved, but don’t know to what extent,” Fournier added.

The victim reportedly suffered a concussion and cuts requiring stitches, and the suspect or suspects could face felony battery charges, Fournier said.

Johnathan “Blueface” Porter, 24, of Arleta, was arrested in connection with an alleged vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that took place in Newhall in 2018, but avoided trial with a plea deal.

The 2018 incident began after a dispute broke out at a gas station at Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, escalating until the occupants of one vehicle shot at the other party, according to witnesses and deputies on the scene at the time.

Blueface pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person or in a vehicle in December 2020 and was sentenced to 36 months summary probation, eight days of community service, and ordered to pay restitution, fines and fees, according to Ricardo Santiago of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.