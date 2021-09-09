Rocky returns to The MAIN, searches for shadow cast

Calling all Transylvanians, a local presentation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is searching for a shadow cast for its Oct. 30 screening.

The cult classic film is set to return to The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Halloween weekend, with attendees invited to dress in costume for the show, and prop bags set to be available for purchase for $5 on the night of the screening.

This year, the show is set to feature a shadow cast at the Oct. 30 event and event organizers are looking for people to play the roles of Riff-Raff, Rocky, Magenta and the Criminologist.

Those interested can go to @SCVRockyHorror on Instagram to submit a self-tape by Sunday, or email [email protected] with any questions.

Note that this film has been rated R.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is scheduled to show at The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Newhall, at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30 and 31. Tickets are $10 for presale and $15 on the day of screening.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3hi17JM.