Sequoia forest fires create hazy skies in SCV

A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.

A link embedded in the tweet links to a high-resolution smoke model that shows smoke staying in the area for the next couple of days.

“Avoid or limit outdoor activities in areas of the worst smoke,” the tweet advised.

The Angeles National Forest issued a smoke advisory for forest visitors, noting they may see and smell smoke from the Sequoia forest fires, according to a tweet sent by the forest’s account.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also addressed local weather conditions on Twitter.

“There are no ongoing active brush fires in SCV reported at this time. Please use caution outdoors due to poor air quality,” the Station tweeted Thursday morning.

In the past two weeks, U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department fire crews fought two brush fires near Castaic.

The Route Fire, which started on Sept. 11, was fully contained and burned 464 acres.

The Emigrant Fire, adjacent to Pyramid Lake, has burned 255 acres since it started Sept. 17. It was 80% contained, as of Thursday morning.