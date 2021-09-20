Smoke seen in SCV blown in from Bakersfield, officials say

Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Monday morning to the smell and sight of smoke, but officials say the hazy air is being blown in from a fire north of the area.

According to officials with the Angeles National Forest, a shift to north winds from the Windy fire, burning northeast of Bakersfield, brought the smoke to areas in Southern California.

A majority of the Santa Clarita Valley had, as of 11 a.m. on Monday, an air quality rating of moderate, meaning the air quality is acceptable, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. However, the air quality index “may not reflect the latest smoke conditions.”

“If you can smell smoke or see ash from wildfire, avoid or limit outdoor activities,” reads the AQMD’s index page.

A handful of areas north of Castaic, such as Whitaker Peak, Liebre Mountain and Pyramid Lake, had an “unhealthy for sensitive groups” rating from AQMD, as of 11 a.m.