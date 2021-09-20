Three-vehicle collision leads to felony DUI arrest

A three-vehicle collision in Gorman early Saturday morning led to injuries for one and a suspected felony DUI arrest for another, according to law enforcement officials.

The crash and subsequent arrest stemmed from a report of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 5 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, south of Quail Lake Road.

“There were injuries to (one person) involved in the other vehicle,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

Greengard added that the driver of one of the vehicles was booked on suspicion of felony DUI and that only one person — not the alleged DUI suspect — had sustained injuries.

“Injuries are suspected to be minor, but any injury to another person will result in a felony booking,” the CHP spokesman said.

The 23-year-old woman from Lancaster investigators believe to have caused the early morning crash while driving under the influence was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 5:12 a.m.

She was held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to law enforcement booking logs.