Tool Announces The Tour Dates 2022 For US & Europe : Leaves The Fans Crazy

Tool- the most popular band in the bands of progressive rock- have announced their tour dates. The band was about to set their tour dates a year back in 2020 however;, the sudden intense waves of pandemic covid 19 has caused the tool to stay back. The band has released the tour details; the tour is based on 30 venues. Tour begins with Eugene and Oregon by January 10 2022. The tools then will move the Washington and Boise, which is then heated up with California, San Francisco and San Diego. The band will also perform in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Tulsa, and see the three executive programs in Texas before moving towards San Antonio and Houston.

Similarly, the tool goes to Cleveland and Ohio on March 20. Heading towards Europe on May 24, the band will visit Budapest, Hungary. Hence the tour dates will start from January 10 and last till May.

Tool recently came across their official Instagram account announcing their return from a long gap – the band revealed about the upcoming tour in 2021-22 with the slogan” something big is coming”. Thus, such a post makes up an environment of joy- the fans of the tool go crazy. At the same time, the tools became the top-notch news of the day- Thousands of people posted about the tool tour in 2021-22 tagging and mentioning the band.

Well, the news of the tool tour came to the media months after the announcement of Maynard James. The frontman of the tool has been working on the Covid 19. Well, James made a successful recovery and hence the tools came back to the social media announcing the tour, leaving the fans crazy.

However, at such a moment of the great announcement, the main drummer of the band, Danny Carey, holds up their Instagram account, stating some major things that go viral in a short time. He states,” It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road. These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Thus, fans decode it because the band is coming with an exclusive new edition- However, the tour dates have announced the tickets of the tour will go on sale from Friday, October 1. According to the local time zone, the timings of the tickets sale will start from 10 am while there will be a slight difference in the time zones of UK and Ireland- the ticket there will go on sale from 9 Am local timing. Moreover, the band has announced 36 presale windows for the exclusive and VIP packages. These VIP and special tickets will go on sale from September 29 September 10 am local US time.

Jan. 10 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Jan. 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Jan. 13 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jan. 18 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Jan. 19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Jan. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Jan. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Jan. 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Jan. 30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Jan. 31 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Feb. 04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 10 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Feb. 19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Feb. 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Mar. 01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Mar. 03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Mar. 04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 06 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Mar. 08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Mar. 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Mar. 12 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

Mar. 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Mar. 15 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Mar. 17 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

Mar. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Mar. 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr. 23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

Apr. 25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

Apr. 26 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

Apr. 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

Apr. 29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

May 02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester

May 04 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

May 06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

May 09 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

May 12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

May 13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

May 15 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

May 19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

May 23 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

May 24 – Budapest, HU @ SportAréna

Will there be a TOOL Tour in 2022?

TOOL have announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending 3 months traversing the U.S. followed by a month of European dates. TOOL elected to kick off the highly-anticipated trek in Eugene, Ore. as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour

Will TOOL Ever tour again?

TOOL has canceled all of their 2020 tour dates and the hard rock band has confirmed they have no plans to try and reschedule them for the rest of this year or even into 2021. … TOOL returned to touring last year in support of their 2019 chart-topping studio album, Fear Inoculum

Will tool make another album?

Tool’s frontman Maynard James Keenan has announced a new album with his side project Puscifer. ‘Existential Reckoning‘, is the band’s fourth album and follows their 2015 LP ‘Money Shot. The album is due out on October 31 and

