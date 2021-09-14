Using Tech to Change the Way Your Production Company Runs

It’s not a secret that the film and TV industry has been going through many changes. It seems like every day there is a new app or software to help production companies save time and money. But how can you be sure that these apps are worth your time? This blog will talk about the best ways production companies can use apps and software to streamline their business.

Technology Improves Efficiency of your Production Company

Technology can be a great asset to any business, but knowing how best to use it is essential. There are many different types of technology that you can use in your production company, and each has its own merits. Apps can improve methods of communication between employees, improve organization, and reduce expenses through efficiency. There is a sea of apps to choose from, some good and some bad. Your production company must spend the time and effort to sort through the apps that perform the best, are cost-effective, and are the best for the task they are trying to accomplish. Here are some examples of app types that every production company should have.

Presentation Sharing Apps

Apps that allow presentation sharing can benefit any production team. They ensure everyone is on the same page, which reduces email conversations and improves overall organization. These apps will enable you to share presentation files with your team and track who has viewed them. This is especially helpful if people are spread out across multiple locations.

Project Management Apps

Many project management apps can help you manage your projects and make sure they stay on time and within budget. It allows you to add tasks, update them when project milestones are reached, and transfer the work among team members as needed. The best part of these apps is the vast list of features that help you manage your production from beginning to end, including creating a project timeline and allowing for easy collaboration.

Many apps are available to track locations and contacts in one place, making it easier than ever to stay organized and on top of all the moving parts involved in a successful production. Apps like Honeybook allow you to maintain all of your production information in one place and communicate with various contacts easily in one app. This is a considerable time saver compared to scouring email and contact lists to find the right person.

Expense Tracking Apps

Tracking expenses on every production can be a pain, but it is vital for accurate record-keeping and ensuring everyone is appropriately reimbursed. Many apps have pre-made templates, but you can customize them for specific things like a call sheet template. Expense apps like Expensify allow you to track expenses, create expense reports, and send them out quickly to your team members or clients.

Social Media Apps

Having a social media presence is extremely important for any production company, but keeping up with it can be challenging. Apps like Later and Hootsuite allow you to schedule posts months in advance and create an entire social media marketing strategy from one easy application. These apps can save you countless hours every week by allowing you to make your production company look experienced and professional.

For the New Production Company

Starting a production company can be challenging, but it can be made more accessible with new technology. Today’s technology is changing almost every aspect of today’s business, and it’s no wonder that new production companies are popping up all the time. Technology has made it easier and brought the barrier to entry down. Even if you are at the beginning stages of starting your production company, educational apps can teach you everything about cinematography and production. These apps go in-depth on lighting, camera movements, behind the scenes of a production and can even show you how to shoot a music video. These educational apps and websites will often lay the groundwork for how to start your own production company. They will tell you the ins and outs of the business and give you lists of programs and apps needed to run an efficient and profitable business.

Adobe Creative Clouds software and apps are the standard for professional filmmakers and necessary when starting a production company. You’ll need to download Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and many others. Although this software can be expensive, there are alternatives such as DaVinci Resolve. DaVinci Resolve can be downloaded for free, but is limited compared to the paid version. There are many other plug-ins and apps that work well with the Adobe Suite. Creative Cloud is an excellent solution for easily storing your footage and documents. Since it is cloud-based, it is easily accessible across devices and between your team members. The Adobe Suite and Creative Cloud can be pricey, but they will save you time and resources with their efficiency and ease of use.

Having a location or studio space will help you attract more clients, but don’t let that be your first major purchase. You can begin as a mobile unit and expand from there. Some production companies only shoot on-location because it saves money for their clients and gives them an edge up by providing a less expensive alternative. Once you begin to grow, you can search for office space or studio rentals to fit your needs. Once a studio is in place, you can look for app solutions for scheduling and billing. It is essential to be organized and ensure everything is getting billed appropriately.

In Conclusion

While technology can automate your business, it is crucial that, as an owner, you understand all aspects of your business. The apps mentioned can help your production company save time and money. Apps and software can help automate marketing, accounting, and many other tasks. Before deciding on how to improve your business with technology, make sure you have a clear sense of the goals and direction of your production company. A defined plan will keep your goals insight and help you to achieve those goals.