Alpha Heater Reviews 2021: Is It Any Good?US & Canada Official Price

As temperatures continue to fall across the United States and Canada, The Alpha Heater could be a useful home appliance, one that heats things up efficiently and quickly. Using this device, you can bring heat into any room of your home in an effective manner. Plus, the dropping temperatures, along with work-at-home norms and the growth of Covid-19 infections are forcing more and more people to stay indoors and more often during this season.

We have investigated more than 55 models and tested 32 of them since 2020, and the Alpha Heater is the most suitable heater for most people. There are many heaters that will make you feel like you’re sitting in front of a hair dryer, however, this Alpha Heater was able to heat an entire room faster and more comfortably than anything else we’ve tested.

The Alpha Heater’s uniform heat and warmth can quickly heat a large or small room up to 75 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few minutes. The heater can be placed on a table, counter, or any other flat surface where extra warmth is needed right out of the box. You can customize the air circulation of heat to your preferences with the Alpha Heater’s variable heat settings.

In addition, the built-in timer function ensures security and comfort. The heater timer can be programmed to turn on and shut off at a specific time, so you don’t have to worry about leaving home and forgetting to turn it off.

Other methods of home heating would almost certainly result in astronomical increases in electric bills. Even so, the Alpha Heater consumes about the same amount of energy as a hairdryer, and both the portable and personal heaters are easy to set up, use, and store. It’s portable, so users can take it wherever they go.

Why Spend A Fortune on Winter Heating

It is common for consumers to see an increase in their electric bill costs during the colder months of the year. But you cannot ignore the need for heat in order to survive the winter. There are a number of different heating systems available to heat a residence, and each is unique in its own way; you might be familiar with a few of them.

Central Heating Systems

Nowadays, most homes have central heating systems, which create heated forced air that is circulated throughout the home. The bill can be extremely high if you live in a large house. Heating a larger home with central heating can take up to an hour, while heating smaller homes can take longer. If the house is older, the windows may leak cold air and create freezing areas, which results in high utility costs.

Oil-Filled Radiant Heaters

Radiant heat is provided by an oil-filled heater that heats rooms by heating the oil inside the heater. Heated oil then radiates heat from the external surface. Unlike central heating, it is more cost-effective and can provide continuous heat. It is dangerous as any pet or child could contact its hot metal on the downside.

Fireplaces

There have been three types of fireplaces used for centuries: wood-burning, electric, and gas-burning. Both of these have the ability to provide warmth in a space. In comparison to electric fireplaces, gas fireplaces are more efficient but also more expensive to operate over the long term. Smoke from wood-burning fireplaces can cause respiratory problems because of the soot they produce. To keep your fireplace running, you’ll need to split wood yourself or buy it from someone else.

Alpha Heater is Safer Than Other Heaters: Is It Legit?

As a convection ceramic heater, the Alpha Heater distributes heat evenly throughout the space it’s in. In terms of personal space heating, ceramic heaters are preferred because of their high level of safety and efficiency. To a large extent, the device is region-specific. When the Alpha Heater is knocked over, it immediately stops heating, blows out cool room air for 30 seconds, and then cuts the power. An additional feature of the Alpha Heater is a built-in protection against overheating; if the device’s internal temperature rises above 122 degrees Fahrenheit, the device automatically lowers its temperature to 104 degrees Fahrenheit before shutting off three times.

Why Choose the Alpha Heater: Benefits

Oil-filled heaters and fireplaces are more dangerous than the Alpha Heater. It also costs less to use the thermostat on a central heating unit. The ceramic plate inside the Alpha Heater generates heat and is protected from the elements by a plastic casing. As a result, setting it up is a snap thanks to the plastic body’s resistance to heat. As a result, there are fewer unpleasant incidents, like a person getting burned on their finger while trying to move something.

In addition, the timer feature alleviates any anxiety you might have about accidentally turning it on. A safety kill switch on the device’s back must be activated before it can supply hot air. In addition, a button on the box’s top activates a safety feature that shuts the device off automatically if it’s tipped over or lifted.

Alpha Heater Fights Off Mold, Bacteria, and Funky Smells

When you turn on your heater, does it emit a musty odor? This occurs as a result of dust and mold building up inside the heater and then igniting on the coils. In order to prevent mold from growing inside the heater, Alpha Heater combined a dust-catching device with an antimicrobial filter. Other heaters produce foul odors and bacteria that must be dealt with. This heater does not. The antimicrobial filter removes dust and germs from the air as it travels through it.

How to Use Alpha Heater

The Alpha heater uses 650W (Low) – 1200W (High) amps and watts to heat rooms up to 350 square feet.

Step 1: Plug in the heater and place it on a table, desk, floor, or nightstand, depending on where you want it to provide warmth.

Step 2: Check that the heater’s safety kill switch is activated by pressing the back button. Otherwise, no hot air will be emitted from the heater.

Step 3: A timer and fan airspeed can be adjusted using the heater’s top-mounted controls, which have three buttons.

Alpha Heater Price: Where To Buy in Canada & USA?

On the official website, you can order the Alpha Heater. Customers can choose from several packages or order a single device from the company. Packages with multiple devices are cheaper per unit.

Right now, the company is offering a 50% discount to their customers:

One Alpha Heater $49.95/each

Two Alpha Heaters $47.45/each Total $94.91

Three Alpha Heaters $44.96/each Total $134.87

Four Alpha Heaters $42.46/each Total $169.83

Five Alpha Heaters $39.96 /each Total $199.80

Customers have 30 days from the time they receive their Alpha Heater to contact the company’s customer service desk and request a full refund. Customers, on the other hand, will be responsible for the return shipping and handling fees.

Customers can email or call the service desk at: to ask a question about a product, to leave a comment, or to begin the return process.

Phone: +1 (866) 895-6759

Email: [email protected]

Company Address: Alpha Heater 2345 Vauxhall Rd, Union, NJ 07083 United States of America

CUSTOMERS REVIEW ON ALPHA HEATER

Antwan P. Chicago, IL

My experience with this heater has been excellent, and I would highly recommend it to others. It quickly warms up any size space. It’s smooth and quiet. It’s compact enough to throw in your car’s trunk.

Dr. Estevan, New York, NY

This heater really impressed me. Small spaces benefit greatly from its use. We used it in our mudroom and garage to keep warm while working on cars. Despite its diminutive size, it generates a respectable amount of heat and is remarkably imperceptible. Exceptional value in a small package.

Darwin Stokes, Ontario, Canada

This heater is being used in our garage by my husband, who is very happy with it! It’s a two-car garage, so you won’t have to turn on the garage heat to enjoy it. We’ve used it in the basement, too, and it’s great.

ALPHA HEATER F.A.Q

•How Many Amps and Watts Does This Heater Use?

650W (Low) – 1200W (High)

•How Large of an Area Does This Heater Cover?

This heater can heat rooms up to 350 square feet.

•Will This Heater Raise My Utility Bill?

No, this unit is considered energy efficient. The rate of any increase in utilities would depend entirely on how often you use this heater. The heater takes up about the same amount of energy as a standard hair blow dryer on its highest setting, which is 1200W. If your electricity company charges an average of 10 cents per kilowatt-hour, then it would cost about 12 cents per each hour the unit is operational. For further information, please contact your local utility company.

•Can I Use This Heater In a Bathroom?

Most heaters should not be used in bathrooms or wet areas. Only heaters that are UL rated for bathroom use should be used in bathrooms.

•Is This Heater Safe Around Children and Pets?

Yes, as long as proper caution and care are exercised when using this heater, it is completely risk-free. When a heater is being used by or near children or pets, extra care must be taken. You should never, ever leave a heater on when you’re not using it. It is possible that the surface of a heater, which is used to generate heat, will be warm to the touch.

•Can I Plug My Heater Into a Timer or Power Strip?

Using anything other than a wall outlet for your heaters is not a good idea. As a result, heaters use more electricity than the timer or power strip is capable of handling, which is why this is a problem.

•Can I Use an Extension Cord With This Heater?

The answer is no, you should never use an extension cord or a relocatable power tap. Always use a wall outlet or receptacle to plug in heaters. Do not use the same outlet or receptacle to plug in any other electrical devices.

•If I Do Not Have Polarized Plugs Can I Use An Adapter?

We do not recommend using adapters to plug in heaters. A professional should be contacted on proper electrical uses.

ALPHA HEATER – FINAL THOUGHTS

The company that makes the Alpha heater devices guarantees the high quality of the materials they use. Alpha Heaters is without a doubt one of the most effective personal heating options on the market today. There is no comparison between this device and other personal space heaters, such as oil-filled radiant ones, or even fireplaces, which is why it is the most popular and most highly recommended one on the market.

Alpha portable heater device is an effective way to keep things warm during the cold winter months of 2021 too, as you can be sure with the approaching winters.

Prices vary by size ordered and a small shipping fee on the device’s official website, where it can only be purchased.