Apartment fire reported in Stevenson Ranch

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in an apartment complex in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.

The fire was reported on the 25000 block of The Old Road at 3:08 p.m., according to Charisma Murrilo, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

STRUCTURE FIRE | FS124 | 25000 Block of The Old Road #StevensonRanch | Units on-scene reporting 3 story apartment fully involved. #OldIC #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 14, 2021

“It is a working fire in a three-story (apartment) building with heavy smoke,” said Murillo. “It does seem to be a fully involved apartment.”

Murillo said the blaze was only in the single apartment as of 3:33 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., residents had evacuated the building, but no injuries or transports to the hospital had been reported.