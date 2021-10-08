Bauer speaks out for 1st time since being placed on administrative leave

For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.

Bauer clarified for his social media viewers and YouTube subscribers that one of his legal procedures, a request for a restraining order by the victim, had been dismissed in August by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman.

“I know you haven’t heard from me in a while, (and) I look forward to speaking about the false and materially misleading allegations in the future,” Bauer said in the video posted Tuesday. “But for now, this is what I’m able to share with you: one legal matter has been resolved.”

In June, a San Diego woman came forward alleging sexual assault and domestic violence by Bauer in connection to two sexual encounters they had in April and May. The woman alleged that he had knocked her unconscious, sexually assaulted her without her permission, and sent her to the hospital with multiple cuts, bruises and a possible skull fracture.

Bauer referenced this week Gould-Saltman’s decision from approximately two months ago hat ruled that the victim had sought out Bauer, she had expressed a desire for rough sex in both instances, and that her fear of Bauer retaliating against her if she went to the hospital “had no factual basis.”

“The evidence, including petitioner’s testimony, show that respondent invited petitioner to talk to him when she seemed upset and that she had multiple opportunities to set boundaries,” Gould-Saltman said in her ruling. “Petitioner testified that respondent didn’t cross the boundaries which petitioner expressed to him. Respondent couldn’t know the boundaries which petitioner didn’t express to him.”

The judge added: “We consider that, in the context of a sexual encounter, when a woman says ‘no,’ she should be believed. So, what about when she says, ‘Yes’?”

As for the second legal matter referenced in his video, a possible criminal case being brought against him by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, Bauer said he was not able to speak about it at this time.

“So, with that being said, I’m going to be rolling out some baseball content here throughout the postseason,” he said. “This is a channel that aims to celebrate baseball culture and entertain.”

Bauer has been placed on administrative leave, a nondisciplinary action different than a punitive suspension, by the Dodgers for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Bauer, who played his high school ball at Hart High School, signed a three-year, $102-million deal before the 2021 season. Bauer has since been disciplined by commissioner Rob Manfred under the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy, regardless of criminal charges against him. Under this policy, the Dodgers cannot release Bauer until the investigation is over. |